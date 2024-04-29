Asensus Surgical Announces Sendai Tokushukai Hospital in Japan to Initiate Senhance Surgery Program

Second System to be Utilized by one of the Largest Private Hospital Systems in Japan



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, announced that Sendai Tokushukai Hospital in Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

"We're happy that Sendai Tokushukai Hospital has initiated a lease on the Senhance System, becoming the second institution within one of Japan's largest private hospital systems to do so," said Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. "This underscores the growing trust in Asensus Surgical's technology in Japan, and we're excited to collaborate with Sendai Tokushukai Hospital to enhance surgical standards."

“On behalf of Sendai Tokushukai Hospital we are pleased to lease a Senhance System in our facility,” said Kei Kawaguchi, Chief of Surgery. “The Senhance System offers innovative features such as haptic feedback, enhancing our surgical capabilities and facilitating precise procedures. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate patient care and outcomes, aligning with our commitment to excellence.





The Senhance Surgical System is the only commercially available robotic surgery system with haptic feedback, a differentiating feature for surgeons.

About Sendai Tokushukai Hospital

Established on February 1, 1985, Sendai Tokushukai Hospital is a respected general and acute care facility. Under the leadership of Shinichi Higashiue and administratively managed by Hisayoshi Inoue, the hospital serves as an essential healthcare provider in the region and offers a diverse range of medical services, including Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, Surgery, Orthopedics, and others. The Tokushukai Medical Group Facility oversees 71 hospitals across Japan and their philosophy is “All living beings are created equal”. Under this philosophy, they continuously strive for realizing “Anybody in the society is to receive the best possible medical care anywhere, whenever necessary”. From Emergency Medical Care to preventive health care, chronic care and advanced care, we provide the optimal medical care.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA™ System in development, visit www.asensus.com.

