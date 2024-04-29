Location Intelligence Market to exceed $60 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The location intelligence market valuation is predicted to reach USD 60 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The burgeoning popularity of location-based services, coupled with the rising demand for spatial analysis will catalyze the industry growth over 2024–2032. Businesses across various sectors increasingly rely on location-based insights for targeted marketing, resource optimization, and operational efficiency. Moreover, the need for spatial analysis in urban planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management is soaring. As organizations recognize the strategic value of location intelligence, the market will witness robust growth. For instance, in January 2024, IIT Madras' Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS) introduced 'Sanjaya,' a location intelligence platform in Haryana. It aids road authorities, law enforcement, and emergency services in visualizing accident-prone areas for strategic interventions.

The IT and telecom segment in the location intelligence market will depict considerable growth from 2024 to 2032, attributed to its pivotal role in infrastructure development and connectivity. As telecommunications companies leverage location intelligence to optimize network coverage, enhance service delivery, and improve customer experiences, the demand for location-based solutions will soar. The increasing investments in 5G network deployment and IoT technologies will also drive the segment growth.

Location intelligence market from the remote monitoring application segment will observe a noteworthy upsurge till 2032, owing to the growing need for real-time tracking and management of assets, vehicles, and equipment across various industries. With advancements in IoT technology and connectivity, remote monitoring solutions offer enhanced visibility and control over dispersed assets for improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. As organizations prioritize remote monitoring capabilities to optimize workflows and ensure compliance, the segment will witness steady growth.

Asia Pacific location intelligence market will register a remarkable CAGR between 2024 and 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing adoption of digital technologies, and government initiatives for promoting smart city development. With its vast population and growing economies, the APAC offers significant opportunities for location-based services and solutions. As organizations harness the power of location intelligence to make data-driven decisions, the region will stand as a key contributor to the industry expansion.

Some of the prominent location intelligence market include Cisco, Zebra Technologies, Salesforce, IBM, Juniper Networks, Esri, and Google are operating in the location intelligence industry. These players are augmenting their industry footprint through strategic initiatives like advanced technologies and partnerships with data providers and integration with existing platforms to enhance their offerings while to capturing a larger share. For example, in September 2023, Delhivery unveiled "LocateOne," a location intelligence solution, aiding businesses in address data enhancement, rooftop accuracy improvement, and fraud reduction.

