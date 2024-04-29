Global Zero Trust Architecture Industry Research 2024: Organizations are Increasingly Adopting a Zero Trust Approach - Market Size, Market, Applications, Regional Outlook, Growth, Key Players to 2032

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Architecture Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024 To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The zero-trust architecture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2022 to 2032 considering 2023 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

The competitive trends in the zero trust architecture market are shaped by the strategies adopted by top players, including Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Akamai Technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Zscaler, Inc., IBM Corporation, Okta, Inc., Citrix, and Trellix. In 2023, these players demonstrated robust revenues, positioning them as market leaders.

The focus on strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and global expansions has been a key strategy for sustained growth. Revenues in 2023 for these players established their market positions, and their expected performance from 2024 to 2032 indicates continuous growth through innovative strategies.

The geographic trends in the zero trust architecture market reveal varying growth patterns. North America emerges as a region with the highest CAGR, driven by the advanced cybersecurity posture of organizations and proactive measures taken by enterprises to counter evolving threats. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in 2023, attributed to the increasing adoption of zero trust principles by organizations in rapidly digitizing economies. The regional variations underscore the global nature of zero trust adoption, with different regions contributing uniquely to its expansion.



Organizations are increasingly adopting a zero trust approach, discarding traditional perimeter-based security models.

The drivers, including the evolving cyber threat landscape, growing SME adoption, and cloud-first strategies, underscore the critical role of zero trust principles in modern cybersecurity strategies. The restraint related to on-premises deployment highlights challenges that organizations need to address in their cybersecurity transformations. The market segmentation further elucidates the diverse patterns of adoption based on offering, organization size, deployment mode, and verticals. Leading players such as Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec have played pivotal roles in driving the adoption of zero trust architecture.



Rising Cyber Threat Landscape



The escalating cyber threat landscape serves as a primary driver for the adoption of zero trust architecture. The evidence lies in the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks targeting organizations across industries. Cisco Systems, as a key player, has actively promoted zero-trust principles to counter evolving threats.

The implementation of granular access controls, continuous monitoring, and multi-factor authentication exemplifies the efficacy of zero trust in mitigating cyber risks. The expected trajectory from 2024 to 2032 suggests a sustained focus on countering emerging threats through the widespread adoption of zero trust architecture.



Growing Embrace by Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



The growing embrace of zero trust architecture by SMEs represents a significant driver, showcasing both substantial revenue growth and high CAGR. Palo Alto Networks, with its emphasis on providing scalable solutions, serves as evidence of this trend. Often targeted by cybercriminals due to perceived vulnerabilities, SMEs recognize the importance of a zero-trust approach. The scalability and flexibility of zero trust solutions, as highlighted by Palo Alto Networks' market position, make it an ideal choice for SMEs looking to fortify their cybersecurity postures. This trend is expected to persist as SMEs increasingly prioritize robust security measures.



Cloud-First Strategies and Adoption



The adoption of cloud-first strategies by enterprises is a major driver, showcasing significant revenue and CAGR growth. Symantec's focus on cloud-centric security solutions aligns with this trend. As organizations transition their operations to the cloud, the traditional network perimeter becomes porous, necessitating a zero trust approach. Symantec's strategic emphasis on cloud-native security solutions, coupled with the anticipated surge in cloud adoption, positions zero trust architecture as a cornerstone in securing cloud-based infrastructures. The trajectory from 2024 to 2032 anticipates a continuous rise in the adoption of zero-trust principles to secure cloud environments effectively.



Restraint



Despite the positive growth, a notable restraint in the zero trust architecture market is the challenge associated with On-Premises deployment (300 words). The evidence lies in the complexity and resource-intensive nature of transitioning to a zero-trust model for on-premises environments. Organizations with legacy systems face challenges in seamlessly implementing zero trust controls within their existing infrastructure. While cloud adoption is accelerating, on-premises deployments pose a constraint in achieving a holistic and uniform zero trust framework. This restraint highlights the need for organizations to navigate complexities in transforming traditional on-premises architectures to align with zero trust principles.



Market Segmentation

Market by Offering: The Solution Segment Dominates the Market



In 2023, the Solution category led in terms of revenue, indicating a prevalent need for robust technological implementations. Simultaneously, Services showcased the highest CAGR during the forecast period, signifying a growing demand for expertise in implementing and managing zero trust frameworks.



Organization Size: Large Enterprises Dominate the Market



In 2023, Large Enterprises led in terms of revenue, showcasing the early adoption of zero trust principles by organizations with extensive resources. However, SMEs exhibited the highest CAGR during the forecast period, indicating a rapid acceleration in adoption within this segment, driven by a recognition of the need for robust cybersecurity measures.



Deployment Mode: Cloud Deployment Dominates the Market



The segmentation by deployment mode - Cloud and On-Premises - underscores the prevailing trends in how organizations implement zero trust architecture. In 2023, Cloud deployment led in terms of revenue, reflecting the ongoing shift towards cloud-centric security strategies. However, On-Premises deployment exhibited the highest CAGR during the forecast period, suggesting that organizations, especially those with legacy systems, are gradually transitioning to zero trust models for their on-premises environments.



Vertical: BFSI Segment Dominates the Market



In 2023, BFSI led in revenue, indicating a heightened focus on securing financial systems. Simultaneously, Retail and e-commerce showcased the highest CAGR during the forecast period, underscoring the growing significance of zero trust in the digital retail landscape.



APAC Remains the Global Leader







Historical & Forecast Period











Market Segmentation

Offering

Solution

Services

Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

IT &ITeS

Healthcare

Retail and ECommerce

Energy and Utilities

Other Verticals

Region Segment (2022 - 2032; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Zero Trust Architecture market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2032.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Zero Trust Architecture market?

Which is the largest regional market for Zero Trust Architecture market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Zero Trust Architecture market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Zero Trust Architecture market worldwide?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Zero Trust Architecture Market

2.2. Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Offering, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Organization Size, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Deployment Mode, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Vertical, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Geography, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.7. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2023



3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Zero Trust Architecture Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Zero Trust Architecture Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2023 Versus 2032



4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Zero Trust Architecture Market Value, 2022 - 2032, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Force Model

4.6.1. Supplier Power

4.6.2. Buyer Power

4.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.7. PESTEL Analysis

4.7.1. Political Landscape

4.7.2. Economic Landscape

4.7.3. Technology Landscape

4.7.4. Legal Landscape

4.7.5. Social Landscape



5. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Solution

5.3.2. Services



6. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

6.3.2. Large Enterprises



7. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Cloud

7.3.2. On-Premises



8. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3.2. Government and Defense

8.3.3. IT &ITeS

8.3.4. Healthcare

8.3.5. Retail and ECommerce

8.3.6. Energy and Utilities

8.3.7. Other Verticals



9. North America Zero Trust Architecture Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.5. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Region, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1. North America

9.6.1.1. U.S.

9.6.1.1.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.1.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.1.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.1.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.2. Canada

9.6.1.2.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.2.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.2.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.2.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.3. Rest of North America

9.6.1.3.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.3.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.3.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.6.1.3.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



10. UK and European Union Zero Trust Architecture Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.5. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Region, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1. UK and European Union

10.6.1.1. UK

10.6.1.1.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.1.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.1.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.1.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.2. Germany

10.6.1.2.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.2.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.2.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.2.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.3. Spain

10.6.1.3.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.3.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.3.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.3.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.4. Italy

10.6.1.4.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.4.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.4.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.4.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.5. France

10.6.1.5.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.5.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.5.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.5.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.6. Rest of Europe

10.6.1.6.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.6.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.6.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

10.6.1.6.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



11. Asia Pacific Zero Trust Architecture Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.5. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Region, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1. Asia Pacific

11.6.1.1. China

11.6.1.1.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.1.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.1.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.1.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.2. Japan

11.6.1.2.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.2.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.2.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.2.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.3. India

11.6.1.3.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.3.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.3.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.3.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.4. Australia

11.6.1.4.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.4.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.4.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.4.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.5. South Korea

11.6.1.5.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.5.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.5.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.5.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.6.1.6.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.6.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.6.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

11.6.1.6.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



12. Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.5. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Region, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1. Latin America

12.6.1.1. Brazil

12.6.1.1.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.1.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.1.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.1.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.2. Mexico

12.6.1.2.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.2.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.2.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.2.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.3. Rest of Latin America

12.6.1.3.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.3.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.3.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

12.6.1.3.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



13. Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.5. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Region, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1. Middle East and Africa

13.6.1.1. GCC

13.6.1.1.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.1.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.1.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.1.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.2. Africa

13.6.1.2.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.2.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.2.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.2.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

13.6.1.3.1. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.3.2. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.3.3. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

13.6.1.3.4. Zero Trust Architecture Market: By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



14. Company Profile

14.1. Cisco Systems

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Financial Performance

14.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.2. Palo Alto Networks

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Financial Performance

14.2.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.3. Symantec

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Financial Performance

14.3.3. Product Portfolio

14.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.4. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Financial Performance

14.4.3. Product Portfolio

14.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.5. VMware, Inc.

14.5.1. Company Overview

14.5.2. Financial Performance

14.5.3. Product Portfolio

14.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.6. Microsoft Corporation

14.6.1. Company Overview

14.6.2. Financial Performance

14.6.3. Product Portfolio

14.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.7. Zscaler, Inc.

14.7.1. Company Overview

14.7.2. Financial Performance

14.7.3. Product Portfolio

14.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.8. IBM Corporation

14.8.1. Company Overview

14.8.2. Financial Performance

14.8.3. Product Portfolio

14.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.9. Okta, Inc.

14.9.1. Company Overview

14.9.2. Financial Performance

14.9.3. Product Portfolio

14.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.10. Citrix

14.10.1. Company Overview

14.10.2. Financial Performance

14.10.3. Product Portfolio

14.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.11. Trellix

14.11.1. Company Overview

14.11.2. Financial Performance

14.11.3. Product Portfolio

14.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

14.12. Other Notable Players

14.12.1. Company Overview

14.12.2. Financial Performance

14.12.3. Product Portfolio

14.12.4. Strategic Initiatives



List of Figures

FIG. 1 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market: Market Coverage

FIG. 2 Research Methodology and Data Sources

FIG. 3 Market Size Estimation - Top Down & Bottom-Up Approach

FIG. 4 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market: Quality Assurance

FIG. 5 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Offering, 2023

FIG. 6 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Organization Size, 2023

FIG. 7 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Deployment Mode, 2023

FIG. 8 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Vertical, 2023

FIG. 9 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Geography, 2023

FIG. 10 Market Geographical Opportunity Matrix - Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, 2023

FIG. 11 Market Positioning of Key Zero Trust Architecture Market Players, 2023

FIG. 12 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market - Tier Analysis - Percentage of Revenues by Tier Level, 2023 Versus 2032

FIG. 13 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Offering, 2023 Vs 2032, %

FIG. 14 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Organization Size, 2023 Vs 2032, %

FIG. 15 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Deployment Mode, 2023 Vs 2032, %

FIG. 16 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market, By Vertical, 2023 Vs 2032, %

FIG. 17 U.S. Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 18 Canada Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 19 Rest of North America Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 20 UK Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 21 Germany Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 22 Spain Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 23 Italy Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 24 France Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 25 Rest of Europe Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 26 China Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 27 Japan Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 28 India Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 29 Australia Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 30 South Korea Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 31 Rest of Asia Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 32 Brazil Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 33 Mexico Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 34 Rest of Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 35 GCC Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 36 Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032

FIG. 37 Rest of Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market (US$ Million), 2022 - 2032



List of Tables

Table 1 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 2 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 3 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 4 Global Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 5 North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 6 North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 7 North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 8 North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 9 U.S. Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 10 U.S. Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 11 U.S. Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 12 U.S. Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 13 Canada Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 14 Canada Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 15 Canada Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 16 Canada Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 17 Rest of North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 18 Rest of North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 19 Rest of North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 20 Rest of North America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 21 UK and European Union Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 22 UK and European Union Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 23 UK and European Union Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 24 UK and European Union Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 25 UK Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 26 UK Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 27 UK Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 28 UK Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 29 Germany Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 30 Germany Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 31 Germany Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 32 Germany Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 33 Spain Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 34 Spain Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 35 Spain Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 36 Spain Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 37 Italy Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 38 Italy Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 39 Italy Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 40 Italy Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 41 France Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 42 France Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 43 France Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 44 France Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 45 Rest of Europe Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 46 Rest of Europe Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 47 Rest of Europe Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 48 Rest of Europe Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 49 Asia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 50 Asia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 51 Asia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 52 Asia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 53 China Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 54 China Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 55 China Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 56 China Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 57 Japan Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 58 Japan Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 59 Japan Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 60 Japan Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 61 India Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 62 India Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 63 India Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 64 India Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 65 Australia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 66 Australia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 67 Australia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 68 Australia Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 69 South Korea Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 70 South Korea Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 71 South Korea Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 72 South Korea Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 73 Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 74 Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 75 Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 76 Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 77 Brazil Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 78 Brazil Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 79 Brazil Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 80 Brazil Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 81 Mexico Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 82 Mexico Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 83 Mexico Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 84 Mexico Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 85 Rest of Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 86 Rest of Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 87 Rest of Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 88 Rest of Latin America Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 89 Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 90 Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 91 Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 92 Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 93 GCC Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 94 GCC Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 95 GCC Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 96 GCC Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 97 Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 98 Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 99 Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 100 Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 101 Rest of Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Offering, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 102 Rest of Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Organization Size, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 103 Rest of Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Deployment Mode, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

Table 104 Rest of Middle East and Africa Zero Trust Architecture Market By Vertical, 2022-2032, USD (Million)





Companies Featured





Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Zscaler, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Citrix

Trellix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jk4zy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.