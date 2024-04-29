Thailand Data Center Market Investment Report 2024: While Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud are in Thailand, AWS, Microsoft, and Google to Establish Dedicated Cloud Regions in Thailand

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand data center market by investments is expected to grow from USD 790 Million in 2023, to reach a projected USD 1.19 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2023 to 2029.

Thailand has around 32 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Thailand data center market has some local and global operators, such as NTT DATA, True IDC, Internet Thailand, SUPERNAP Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and others.

The adoption of cloud-based services in the country is growing due to major cloud service providers' establishment of cloud regions. While Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud are in Thailand, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google plan to establish their dedicated cloud regions in the country.

In Thailand, telecom operators are AIS, Dtac, True Corporation, and Interlink Telecom (Itel). For instance, Interlink Telecom (Itel) plans to invest USD 20 million in its data center by partnering with Etix Everywhere.

Increasing investments in prime locations such as Bangkok will increase land prices, which may cause operators to shift their focus to emerging locations such as Chon Buri and others during the forecast period.

The hyperscale self-built investment by Microsoft, Google, and AWS will likely increase in the Thailand data center market during the forecast period.

KEY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Thailand colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Thailand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand

The Thailand data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and market prospects.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

Facilities Covered (Existing): 32

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07

Coverage: 5+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key investors in the Thailand data center market are AIS Business (CSL), Chindata Group, Etix Everywhere, Internet Thailand (INET), NTT DATA, OneAsia Network, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, Telehouse, WHA Group and others.

Several global companies are entering the Thailand data center market and expanding their presence by offering colocation services. For instance, in May 2023, KDDI (Telehouse) opened its first data center in Bangkok, Thailand, with an investment of around USD 74 million.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Architects 49

Chaan

Finishing Touch Design Studio

Meinhardt Group

Plan Architect

PPS Group

QTCG

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AIS Business (CSL)

Alibaba Cloud

Chindata Group

Edge Centres

Etix Everywhere

Internet Thailand (INET)

NTT DATA

OneAsia Network

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUPERNAP Thailand

Tencent Cloud

True IDC

Telehouse

WHA Group

New Entrants

Amazon Web Services

AIS-Singtel & Gulf Energy

CtrlS Datacenters

Evolution Data Centres

Google

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok Other Cities



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $790 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1195 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Thailand

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Thailand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



