Thailand Data Center Market Investment Report 2024: While Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Huawei Cloud are in Thailand, AWS, Microsoft, and Google to Establish Dedicated Cloud Regions in Thailand

The Thailand data center market by investments is expected to grow from USD 790 Million in 2023, to reach a projected USD 1.19 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2023 to 2029.
Thailand has around 32 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Thailand data center market has some local and global operators, such as NTT DATA, True IDC, Internet Thailand, SUPERNAP Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and others.
The adoption of cloud-based services in the country is growing due to major cloud service providers' establishment of cloud regions. While Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud are in Thailand, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google plan to establish their dedicated cloud regions in the country.
In Thailand, telecom operators are AIS, Dtac, True Corporation, and Interlink Telecom (Itel). For instance, Interlink Telecom (Itel) plans to invest USD 20 million in its data center by partnering with Etix Everywhere.
Increasing investments in prime locations such as Bangkok will increase land prices, which may cause operators to shift their focus to emerging locations such as Chon Buri and others during the forecast period.
The hyperscale self-built investment by Microsoft, Google, and AWS will likely increase in the Thailand data center market during the forecast period.
KEY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
- Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Thailand colocation market revenue is available.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Thailand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand
- The Thailand data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and market prospects.
- Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 32
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07
- Coverage: 5+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some of the key investors in the Thailand data center market are AIS Business (CSL), Chindata Group, Etix Everywhere, Internet Thailand (INET), NTT DATA, OneAsia Network, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, Telehouse, WHA Group and others.
- Several global companies are entering the Thailand data center market and expanding their presence by offering colocation services. For instance, in May 2023, KDDI (Telehouse) opened its first data center in Bangkok, Thailand, with an investment of around USD 74 million.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Architects 49
- Chaan
- Finishing Touch Design Studio
- Meinhardt Group
- Plan Architect
- PPS Group
- QTCG
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Siemens
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AIS Business (CSL)
- Alibaba Cloud
- Chindata Group
- Edge Centres
- Etix Everywhere
- Internet Thailand (INET)
- NTT DATA
- OneAsia Network
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- Tencent Cloud
- True IDC
- Telehouse
- WHA Group
New Entrants
- Amazon Web Services
- AIS-Singtel & Gulf Energy
- CtrlS Datacenters
- Evolution Data Centres
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Bangkok
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Bangkok
- Other Cities
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|124
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$790 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1195 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Thailand
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Thailand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
