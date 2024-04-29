Intellia Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from Phase 1/2 Study of NTLA-2002 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) at the EAACI Congress 2024

Extended follow-up will include safety, kallikrein reduction and attack rate data, including number of patients who continue to be completely attack free through the latest follow-up

Intellia to host investor webcast on Monday, June 3, at 8 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced the acceptance of an oral presentation from the Phase 1 portion of the ongoing NTLA-2002 Phase 1/2 study at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024, taking place May 31 – June 3 in Valencia, Spain. NTLA-2002 is an investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy in development as a single-dose treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic condition that leads to potentially life-threatening swelling attacks. The presentation will include updated safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1 study across all three dose cohorts (25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg).

Presentation Details

Title: CRISPR-based gene editing of KLKB1 resulted in long-term plasma kallikrein protein reduction and decreased attack rate in patients with hereditary angioedema: Updated results from a phase 1 study

Session: Breakthroughs in management of Hereditary Angioedema

Date and Time: Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. CET

Presenter: Hilary Longhurst, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FRCPath, Senior Medical Officer at Auckland District Health Board and Honorary Associate Professor at University of Auckland, New Zealand, the trial’s principal investigator in New Zealand

Intellia Therapeutics Investor Webcast

Intellia will host a live webcast on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the new data. To join the webcast, please visit this link, or the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for at least 30 days following the call.

About the NTLA-2002 Clinical Program

Intellia’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study is evaluating the safety and activity of NTLA-2002 in adults with Type I or Type II hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Phase 1/2 is an international, open-label study designed to identify a dose level of NTLA-2002 for further evaluation in a Phase 3 study. Enrollment of the Phase 1/2 is complete. Intellia plans to initiate the global, pivotal Phase 3 study in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory feedback. Visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05120830) for more details.

About NTLA-2002

Based on Nobel-prize winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, NTLA-2002 has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is designed to prevent HAE attacks by inactivating the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. Interim Phase 1 clinical data showed dramatic reductions in attack rate, as well as consistent, deep and durable reductions in kallikrein levels. NTLA-2002 has received five notable regulatory designations, including Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Innovation Passport by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation by the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disease characterized by severe, recurring and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people are affected by HAE. Although there is no known cure for HAE, there are preventative and on-demand treatment options to help manage the condition, including long- and short-term prophylaxis used to prevent swelling attacks. Current treatment options often include life-long therapies, which may require chronic intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration as often as twice per week or daily oral administration to ensure constant pathway suppression for disease control. Despite chronic administration, breakthrough attacks still occur. Kallikrein inhibition is a clinically validated strategy for the preventive treatment of HAE attacks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. The company’s in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to engineer human cells outside the body for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations regarding: the safety, efficacy, success and advancement of its clinical program for NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema pursuant to its clinical trial applications and investigational new drug application, including its ability to initiate the global, pivotal Phase 3 study in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory feedback and the potential of NTLA-2002 to become the first one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Intellia’s relationship with third parties, including its licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; and uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation, enrollment and conduct of studies and other development requirements for its product candidates, including NTLA-2002. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

