Beji Varghese Joins FTI Consulting’s Financial Services Practice in Charlotte

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Beji Varghese as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Financial Services practice. His appointment strengthens FTI Consulting’s consumer finance presence in Charlotte and the Southeast region.



Mr. Varghese joins FTI Consulting with more than 25 years of consumer finance experience as both a consultant and industry executive. He has addressed the industry's most critical issues, including performing regulator readiness reviews and compliance assessments, executing multi-year lookbacks and remediations, and serving as an expert witness for complex compliance matters. Mr. Varghese also has leveraged technology to enhance servicing and origination environments and to efficiently test hundreds of thousands of loans and transactions, and he has built and managed a team of offshore resources to support compliance testing and remediation projects.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Varghese will focus on helping financial services clients identify how to leverage technology to ensure compliance, resolve regulatory inquiries and leverage their assets to protect and enhance enterprise value.

“Beji has a strong track record of helping consumer finance clients identify gaps and areas for improvement to comply with rules and regulations, which are increasing in complexity and the scale of remediations,” said David King, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Consulting’s Financial Services practice. “I especially look forward to seeing how he will complement our already strong roster of consumer finance experts as we help our clients identify technologies, including AI, to improve efficiencies while enhancing the client experience.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Varghese was a partner at a financial services advisory firm, where he provided leadership and guidance on all aspects of compliance, risk management and governance. He previously was the chief operating officer of a de novo mortgage company.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Varghese added, “FTI Consulting is a trusted partner for many organizations in the financial services industry. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues as we strive to deliver innovative solutions for clients facing mounting challenges in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.”

