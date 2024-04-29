Storage Dewar and Dry Shipper Market To Reach USD 2.2 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Versatility of storage dewar and dry shippers is projected to drive the market growth

The demand for storage dewar and dry shipping solutions has intensified in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, shedding light on the critical importance of resilience in supply chain operations. The pandemic underscored various vulnerabilities within timelines, prompting the need for dependable and resilient storage and shipping solutions. This immediate impact propelled the market towards sustainable cryo-storage and transportation solutions to ensure continuity in critical operations. Moreover, as companies embrace data-driven decision-making, they are developing contingency plans to mitigate potential risks while simultaneously leveraging data insights to diversify revenue streams across major sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages.

Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the capabilities of storage dewar and dry shipping containers. In recent years, the growing demand for insulated and temperature-controlled equipment has been a key driver of market growth. Additionally, deploying IoT technologies for remote monitoring and data management enables real-time tracking, enhancing supply chain efficiency and logistics operations.

The integration of technology within the transportation and logistics industry presents substantial investment opportunities in the long term. Furthermore, improvements in logistics infrastructure are poised to further catalyze market growth. Moreover, the healthcare industry's increasing focus on dewar containers for embryo storage in fertility treatments is expected to stimulate growth, expansion, and lucrative opportunities within the market.

The surge in research and development activities in the biomedical and healthcare sectors is anticipated to unlock significant market opportunities in the coming years. These include opportunities in drug development, vaccine storage, and the demand for cryopreservation services. Additionally, seed banks increasingly utilize storage dewars to preserve seeds and genetic material, supporting agricultural research efforts and biodiversity conservation.

Segmentation Overview:

The storage dewar and dry shipper market has been segmented into product, material, application, distribution channel, and region.

Stainless steel to drive major growth in the coming years.

The industry is divided into stainless steel, aluminum, and enameled steel based on material. Stainless is the leading segment that is projected to attract more growth in the forecast period.

Distributors & Dealers dominate the distribution channel segment.

Based on distribution channel, the storage dewar and dry shipper markets are segmented as B2B, distributor, and dealers. Distributors and dealers dominate the segment share and are projected to attain a significant position in the coming years.

Storage Dewar and Dry Shipper Market Report Highlights:

The storage dewar and dry shipper market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032.

Research and development have fostered industry growth. Mainly, the healthcare industry is poised to witness steady growth in the coming years.

North America is a leading storage dewar and dry shipping market, and it is projected to grow further in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the storage dewar and dry shipper market report include Worthington Industries, VWR International, LLC, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BOC Limited, Wessington Cryogenics, Taylor-Wharton, and Haier Biomedical.

