Global $14+ Bn Edge Computing Markets, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2027: Businesses Harnessing 5G and Edge Computing Witness Unprecedented Innovation and Efficiency Gains

The edge computing market was valued at $14.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period (2022-2027). The edge computing market report provides an executive-level overview of the edge computing industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



The expansion of 5G networks acts as a significant market driver, transforming various industries with its high-speed, low-latency capabilities. This advancement empowers businesses to utilize the technology effectively by processing data closer to its source, enhancing efficiency and innovation across sectors

Edge computing has become a crucial architecture due to its ability to support distributed computing, placing compute and storage resources closer to the data source. This model builds on established concepts like remote offices, branch offices, data center colocation, and cloud computing, offering an efficient and effective approach to various computing tasks. The edge computing market is propelled by multiple factors, notably the expansion of 5G network, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), network modernization, and data sovereignty.

The competitive landscape of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the Edge Computing industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help Edge Computing vendors and other companies succeed in the growing Edge Computing market globally.

