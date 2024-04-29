Flight Simulator Market To Reach USD 7.8 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing dependency on aviation for transportation fuels the flight simulator industry in the forthcoming years.

The growth of the aviation industry significantly fuels the increasing demand for flight simulators. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), approximately 400 aircraft departures are reported globally every hour. With more individuals opting for air travel for personal and commercial purposes, such as faster deliveries of goods and materials, this trend is expected to continue. ICAO projects a robust annual growth rate of around 4.3% in air transport demand over the next two decades, consequently driving the need for trained pilots and creating a market for advanced flight simulator systems.

Furthermore, the rising demand for skilled and qualified pilots is another key driver behind the market's growth. In the United States alone, notable airlines such as Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines have observed a significant disparity between the demand and supply of pilots. As the aviation sector expands, the demand for trained pilots is expected to follow suit, further bolstering the flight simulator market.

Segmentation Overview:

The flight simulator market has been segmented into type, solution, method, application, and region.

Full Flight Simulators hold a dominant share in the type category

Full flight simulators provide a realistic overview of flying while training, thus aiding the pilot in understanding and learning better. These simulators are equipped to provide real cockpit sounds and can give all real-life experiences like turbulence and weather changes.

The commercial segment holds a dominant share in the application category

The commercial segment holds a significant share in the application category due to the rise in travel trends by air. To save time and with the increase in the number of people traveling to different countries, the demand for air travel is observing an upward trend.

Flight Simulator Market Report Highlights:

The flight simulator market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

A significant factor contributing to the growing demand for flight simulators is a rise in the aviation industry.

North America holds a significant share in the flight simulator market, with the United States and Canada holding a substantial share in this region.

Some prominent players in the flight simulator market report include Boeing, Thales SA, L3Harris Technology Inc., TRU Simulation Airbus Group, Collins Aerospace, CAE Inc., SAAB AB, VirTra Inc., Raytheon Company, Flight Safety International, and others.

