KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report (“the report”), detailing the Company’s longstanding commitment to ESG and its progress on various ESG goals.



The report highlights the Company’s notable accomplishments and ongoing endeavors to improve its ESG practices across key areas, including standardize corporate governance, product and service optimization, employee development, green development practices, sustainable supply chain, and community care, underscoring the Company’s steadfast dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

To view the report in full, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com



