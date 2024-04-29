Bitterroot Bio Announces Dosing of First Participants in a Phase 1, First-in-Human Study of BRB-002 in Healthy Volunteers

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitterroot Bio, a leader in developing innovative medicines in the field of cardio-immunology, today announced that the first human participants have been dosed in a Phase 1 study of BRB-002 in healthy volunteers.



BRB-002 is a novel protein therapy targeting CD47 that is being investigated as a potential treatment option for patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

The Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of subcutaneously administered BRB-002 in healthy volunteers. Bitterroot Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitterroot Bio, Inc., is directing this clinical trial in partnership with the Nucleus Network in Brisbane.

"The initiation of this Phase 1 trial is a vital step forward in our mission to address unmet cardiovascular needs, and marks Bitterroot’s transformation into a clinical-stage company," said Craig Basson, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Bitterroot Bio. "This milestone reflects our team's hard work and dedication to advancing cardiovascular science by developing a novel medicine in ASCVD. We are optimistic about the potential of BRB-002 to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and are committed to rigorously evaluating its safety and efficacy in the clinic."

About BRB-002

BRB-002 is a novel protein therapy that is being evaluated as an investigational agent in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). BRB-002 inhibits the CD47 cell surface receptor ("don’t eat me" signal) to address the underlying causes of atherosclerosis and vascular inflammation. In preclinical studies, BRB-002 has been shown to attenuate atherosclerosis in both prevention and established disease models. BRB-002 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical study.

About Bitterroot Bio

Bitterroot Bio, Inc. is a pioneer in the emerging field of cardio-immunology, which investigates the interplay between the immune system and cardiovascular health. Bitterroot Bio’s research discoveries have uncovered critical roles that immune cells and modulators of inflammation play in the initiation and progression of cardiovascular disease. Our ultimate goal is to provide new hope to those suffering from cardiovascular diseases by transforming the way these diseases are treated.

