Immodulon to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium

UXBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immodulon, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing a broad spectrum immunomodulator to improve the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Gertjan Bartlema, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Greaney, PhD, Chief Business Officer, will participate in meetings with investors at the Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium on Monday, May 6, 2024. Investors are encouraged to contact their Wells Fargo representative to schedule a meeting.



About Immodulon

Immodulon is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing a highly differentiated cancer immunotherapy approach that primes the patient’s own innate immune system with the aim to significantly enhance the efficacy of a broad range of anti-cancer therapies, including chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. Immodulon is developing IMM-101, a heat-killed mycobacterium obuense, as a broad-spectrum immunomodulatory agent with the potential to treat a range of difficult-to-treat tumours including those considered to be immunologically “cold,” such as pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.immodulon.com.

