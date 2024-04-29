WTW appoints Alex deLaricheliere to strategic leadership role within Financial Institutions and Professional Services (FIPS)

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Alex deLaricheliere as Strategy and Execution Leader and Banking Subvertical Leader within the Financial Institutions and Professional Services (FIPS) industry division of Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA).



Financial Institutions and Professional Services firms have no shortage of opportunities to help their clients through a challenging economic and geopolitical environment. However, they are also facing evolving risks to their businesses. With more than twenty years of experience, including leadership roles at Marsh and Goldman Sachs, deLaricheliere has a track record of success helping Financial Institutions and Professional Services firms optimize and transfer risk. He is poised to help sustain FIPS’ momentum in the market and turbocharge WTW’s efforts in the banking subindustry.

“Alex's appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to industry specialization. His extensive industry knowledge and dedication to clients instill complete confidence in his ability to propel our growth and success in our Financial Institutions and Professional Sector vertical,” asserted Christian Ryan, North American Industry Verticals Leader at WTW. “His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly fortify this division, further solidifying WTW's commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients in the NA Financial Institutions and Professional Services vertical.”

As Strategy and Execution Leader, deLaricheliere will report to and work closely with Brad Messinger, Head of Financial Institutions & Professional Services, to formulate and execute strategic initiatives while effectively managing the division's financial performance. deLaricheliere will also define the overarching service strategy for the division to ensure exceptional client experiences and sustainable growth. Simultaneously, as the Banking Subvertical Leader, deLaricheliere assumes a critical growth leadership role, spearheading all endeavors aimed at serving banking clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Alex to our talented and growing team at WTW,” said Brad Messinger, Head of Financial Institutions & Professional Services, CRB, NA. “His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients in the industries in which we serve. With Alex’s technical prowess and experience, we are poised to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, further solidifying our position as the trusted leader in the space.”

