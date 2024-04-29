EVOH Film for Packaging Market worth US$ 9.03 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.1% : Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing use of EVOH films for packaging is attributed to their ability to maintain the aroma of different products and increase their shelf life. Fact.MR, in its updated report, places the global EVOH film for packaging market at US$ 5.52 billion in 2024, with projections of reaching US$ 9.03 billion by 2034-end.



Growing utilization of EVOH films for packaging is attributed to their glossy features and transparency, which is attracting more customers to the global market. Moreover, EVOH films offer strong resistance to mineral oils, hydrocarbon fuels, and other solvents, making them a popular choice for packaging chemicals, fuel tanks, and numerous other industrial materials.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 9.03 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 96 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide sales of EVOH films for packaging are calculated at US$ 5.52 billion in 2024.

The global market for EVOH films for packaging is projected to reach a value of US$ 9.03 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is forecasted to exhibit 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of EVOH films for packaging in Japan are projected to climb at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide demand for blown films is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a valuation of US$ 5.19 billion by 2034-end.

East Asia is evaluated to account for 24.6% share of the global market by 2034-end.

“Increasing awareness about hygiene and food safety, requirements for effective pharmaceutical packaging, and rising preference for packaged food products are set to increase demand for EVOH films for packaging,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

Mondi Group

Sasol

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Kaneka Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Amcor Ltd

Nippon Gohsei

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Winpak Ltd.

Korozo Packaging

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH



Investments by Market Players in Establishing Their Manufacturing Facilities in the United States

Sales of EVOH films for packaging in the United States are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.1% and reach US$ 1.16 billion by the end of 2034. Various market players are trying to establish their production units in the country. In addition, the well-established end-use industries, including cosmetics, personal care, electronics, food, healthcare, etc. are projected to contribute to the rising demand for EVOH films for packaging in the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the EVOH film for packaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (blown films, cast films), application (pouches, trays, bags & sacks, lids, wrapping films, lids, liquid packaging solutions), and end-use industry (food, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

