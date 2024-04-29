Celebrate Mother’s Day at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder’s opened its doors for business on Mother’s Day, 1929, and served up a total of 312 chicken dinners. This year 5,000 guests are expected on Sunday, May 12, for Zehnder’s 95th Mother’s Day celebration. Just 90 miles north of Detroit, Zehnder’s is part of the Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, one of Michigan’s top tourist destinations.



Albert Zehnder, Zehnder’s CEO and Chairman is a third generation Zehnder who has celebrated Mother’s Day in the kitchen, on the serving floors and as the leader of the James Beard award-winning restaurant. “It is our tradition that every family member is trained in as many areas of business as possible. Fourth generation family members will join our leadership team and more than 350 restaurant employees for one of our busiest days of the year on Sunday, May 12.”

Guests will be served in the 1,500-seat restaurant and a Mother’s Day brunch will be available in Z Chef’s Café on the lower level. Reservations for the Buffet and Dinner can be made online at www.zehnders.com or for Brunch by calling (989) 652-0450. For Mother’s Day brunch, buffet and dinner menus, click here .

Nominate Mom as Mother of the Year

In celebration of Mother’s Day Zehnder’s will sponsor its 31st annual Mother of the Year Contest. Individuals can enter by writing a poem in 50 words or less why their mother should be selected as “Zehnder’s Mother of the Year.” The winning mother will receive a Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Mother’s Day dinner for up to 10 family members (including Mom); a Zehnder’s overnight package for four at Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark; and a recognition plaque. To enter, send entries by Thursday, May 2, 2024 to: Mother of the Year Contest, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth, 730 S. Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI 48734, or E-mail to: webmaster@Zehnders.com

Entries must include the name of the nominated mother, and the name, address and day phone number of the individual submitting the nomination. Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth officials will select the winning entry. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Look like Mom? Enter “Mom and Me” Contest

Once again Zehnder’s will host the annual Mom and Me Look-Alike Photo Contest. Beginning on May 1, 2024, submit a look-alike mother/child photo. Upload an entry by May 31, 2024.

Enter the contest by uploading images for the contest at: www.zehnders.com/mom-and-me . Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth will choose the top three photo entries. Voting begins on June 5, 2024, and concludes on June 12, 2024, at 12 noon. The winning entry will receive a $250 Zehnder’s gift card. The second-place prize is diners menu choice for four at Zehnder’s; third-place prize is a Zehnder’s Family Style Chicken Dinner for two.

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State’s top tourist destinations with more than three million visitors each year in addition to its 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dinning, golf, meetings, and lodging.

Contact Jessica Sexton

(800) 863-7999, ext. 0415