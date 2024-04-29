Fenbo Holdings Limited Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Result

Hong Kong, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenbo Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Fenbo"), an established original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for a global home essential company, producing electrical hair styling products under the "Remington" brand which are currently sold to overseas markets, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue remained relatively stable at HK$119.1 million (US$15.2 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, slightly decreasing by HK$0.6 million, or 0.5% from HK$119.7 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Gross profit was HK$22.1 million (US$2.8 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of HK$3.3 million or 17.6% from HK$18.8 million for the same period in 2022, which, combined with an increase of general and administrative expenses, resulted in losses from operations of HK$0.4 million, a decrease in losses from operations of HK$2.1 million from the prior year.
  • Gross profit margin for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 rose to 18.6% as compared to gross profit margin of 15.7% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was HK$9.7 million for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to HK$5.7 million during the same period in 2022.

Mr. Allan Li, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented: "We delivered another year of stable operation and financial performance for 2023, posting revenue of HK$119.1 million (US$15.2 million) for 2023, compared to HK$119.7 million for 2022. This increase in gross profit of HK$3.3 million combined with an increase in general and administrative costs, resulted in losses from operations decreasing by HK$2.1 million from the prior year to HK$0.4 million. Our gross margin also improved by nearly 3 percentage points for 2023 fiscal year."

"We closely monitor market dynamics, supply trends, and cost movements, enabling us to make informed decisions and optimize our purchasing strategies. We have successfully managed cost fluctuations in the past and expect to continue doing so in the future. Recognizing the importance of continuous improvement, we are committed to enhancing our product mix and quality to strengthen our competitive advantage and achieve higher margins. We’ll also enhance collaboration with our valuable client to expand in new and existing geographical markets in 2024."

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to navigate market developments and proactively adjust our strategies to mitigate any adverse effects on our business, results of operations, and financial condition. We believe that our resilient approach will allow us to sustain our growth trajectory despite external challenges."

"We are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. As our loss from operations continue to narrow, the Company is confident in our ability to improve profitability during 2024 through a combination of product optimization, quality enhancements, and strategic inventory management. We’ll also continue our efforts in the research and development of environment friendly products and packaging, and these positive steps should improve our financial performance and position us for growth in the long term."

Full Year 2023 Selected Financial Results

Revenues

Revenue decreased by HK$0.6 million, or 0.5%, to HK$119.1 million (US$15.2 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 compared to HK$119.7 million for the same period in 2022 primarily because of the decrease in revenue for our curling wands and irons products.

The following table presented the Company’s revenues by product types for the fiscal years ended December 2023 and 2022:

  For the years ended December 31,   
  2023  2022   
Revenues HK$ Million HK$ MillionVariance %
Products         
Curling Wands and Irons HK$32.8 HK$38.3 (14.5)%
Flat Irons and Hair Straighteners  82.8  78.6 5.3%
Others  3.5  2.8 27.6%
Total revenues  119.1  119.7 (0.5)%


The following table presented the Company’s revenues by geographical areas based on the location of our sole customer for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

  For the years ended December 31,   
  2023  2022   
Revenues HK$ Million HK$ MillionVariance %
Geographical areas         
Europe HK$65.4 HK$66.7 (1.9)%
North America  48.4  45.1 7.3%
South America  -  2.7 (100)%
Asia and others  5.3  5.2 1.7%
Total revenues  119.1  119.7 (0.5)%


Cost of sales

Cost of sales decreased to HK$97.0 million (US$12.4 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, representing a decrease by HK$3.9 million from HK$100.9 million in the same period in 2022. The fluctuation of cost of sales was in line with the decrease in our revenue during the same period.

Gross profit

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, was HK$22.1 million (US$2.8 million), an increase of HK$3.3 million from HK$18.8 million for the same period in 2022.

During our fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the COVID-19 Pandemic has been successfully brought under control and the adverse impacts of the pandemic have been gradually dissipating as economic activities resume to normal. The supply and prices of raw materials became stable during the year, and thus led to the decrease in the company’s average unit costs and increase in gross profit for the year.

The Company’s gross profit margin for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 rose to 18.6% as compared to gross profit margin of 15.7% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses

Selling and marketing expenses was HK$2.0 million (US$0.3 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which decreased by HK$0.1 million from HK$2.1 million in the same period in 2022. The decrease during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 from the same period in 2022 was due mainly to a decrease in overall level of shipping of products.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by HK$1.3 million to HK$20.5 million (US$2.6 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 from HK$19.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was due mainly to the increase in staff costs and motor vehicles and travelling expenses as the travel restrictions of China and Hong Kong were lifted gradually during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Income (loss) from operations

Loss from operations decreased by HK$2.1 million to HK$0.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, from the loss from operations of HK$2.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The improvement in the financial performance from operations during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 were primarily due to the combined effects of increase of gross profit of HK$3.4 million and the decrease of general and administrative expenses of HK$1.3 million during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Other income (expense), net

Major components of other income (expense) are exchange gain and loss, gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, sundry income, government grant and bank interest income.

Other net income was HK$0.8 million (US$0.1 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which decreased by HK$12.2 million from HK$13.0 million in the same period in 2022. The decrease was due mainly to the decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment recognized during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Net income

The net income decreased by HK$10.1 million from a net income of HK$8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 to a net loss of HK$1.5 million (US$0.2 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the net income during the year ended December 31, 2023 was mainly attributable to the cumulative effect of the reasons set out above.

Recent development

The Company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $5,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Ordinary Shares began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on November 30, 2023, under the ticker symbol "FEBO".

About Fenbo Holdings Limited

Headquartered Hong Kong and through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Guangdong Province, Fenbo represents over 30 years of experience producing personal care electric appliances (principally electrical hair styling products) and toys products to overseas markets. The Company, since 2006 also has been served as an OEM and ODM for Spectrum Brands, a global home essential company, and its sole customer, producing electrical hair styling products, under the "Remington" brand which Spectrum Brands has the right of the use of, and which are currently sold to Europe, United States and Latin America. For more information, please visit: http://www.fenbo.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Janice Wang, Managing Partner
Email: services@wealthfsllc.com
Phone: +86 13811768599
+1 628 283 9214 

FENBO HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

    As of December 31, 
  Note 2022  2023  2023 
     HK$’000   HK$’000   US$’000 
             (Note) 
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash    13,853   46,342   5,933 
Accounts receivable, net 3  32,938   31,486   4,031 
Deferred initial public offering cost    1,903   -   - 
Inventories 4  15,860   14,088   1,804 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5  6,767   6,017   770 
Total current assets    71,321   97,933   12,538 
               
Property, plant and equipment, net 6  1,498   1,244   159 
Right-of-use assets 7  7,117   3,801   487 
Total non-current assets    8,615   5,045   646 
TOTAL ASSETS    79,936   102,978   13,184 
               
Liabilities              
Current liabilities              
Bank loan – current 9  11,000   11,000   1,408 
Accounts payable    13,798   18,482   2,366 
Other payables and accrued liabilities 8  5,799   7,049   904 
Lease liabilities – current 7  5,626   4,060   520 
Amounts due to related parties 10  5,117   2,413   309 
Total current liabilities    41,340   43,004   5,507 
               
Non-current liabilities              
Lease liabilities – non-current 7  2,552   198   25 
TOTAL LIABILITIES    43,892   43,202   5,532 
               
Commitments and contingencies    -   -   - 
               
Shareholders’ equity              
Preference shares US$0.0001 par value per share; 3,000,000 authorized capital; nil shares issued and outstanding    -   -   - 
Ordinary shares US$0.0001 par value per share; 300,000,000 authorized capital; 11,000,000 shares issued and outstanding (2022: 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding) 13  8   9   1 
Additional paid-in capital    2,492   28,494   3,648 
Statutory reserve 13  2,806   2,806   359 
Retained earnings    30,183   28,721   3,677 
Accumulated other comprehensive income    555   (254)  (33)
Total shareholders’ equity    36,044   59,776   7,652 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    79,936   102,978   13,184 


FENBO HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

    For the year ended December 31, 
  Note 2022  2023  2023 
    HK$’000  HK$’000  US$’000 
          (Note) 
Revenues    119,728   119,110   15,249 
Cost of sales    (100,892)  (97,004)  (12,419)
Gross profit    18,836   22,106   2,830 
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling and marketing expenses    (2,057)  (1,961)  (251)
General and administrative expenses    (19,239)  (20,535)  (2,629)
Total operating expenses    (21,296)  (22,496)  (2,880)
               
Income from operations    (2,460)  (390)  (50)
               
Other (expense) income:              
Exchange (loss) gain, net    -   213   27 
Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment    12,458   (1)  - 
Interest income    20   84   11 
Interest expense    (1,581)  (1,708)  (219)
Government grant    -   205   26 
Other income, net    528   266   34 
Total other (expense) income    11,425   (941)  (121)
               
Income (expense) before tax expense    8,965   (1,331)  (171)
Income tax expense 12  (312)  (131)  (17)
Net income (loss)    8,653   (1,462)  (188)
               
Other comprehensive income              
Foreign currency translation loss, net of taxes    (2,575)  (809)  (104)
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)    6,078   (2,271)  (292)
               
Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders              
Basic and diluted (cents) 13, 14  86.53   (14.50)  (1.86)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income (loss) per share              
Basic and diluted 13, 14  10,000,000   10,084,932   10,084,932 


FENBO HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

  For the year ended December 31, 
  2022  2023  2023 
  HK$’000  HK$’000  US$’000 
        (Note) 
Operating activities            
Net income (loss)  8,653   (1,462)  (188)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation  702   506   65 
Amortization of right to use assets  4,862   5,410   693 
Interest on lease liabilities  469   313   40 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  (12,458)  1   - 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:            
Change in accounts receivable  10,228   789   101 
Change in inventories  4,217   1,475   189 
Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,977)  2,526   323 
Change in accounts payable  (2,253)  5,073   649 
Change in other payables and accrued liabilities  267   1,398   179 
Payments on lease  (6,015)  (6,301)  (807)
Net cash provided by operating activities  5,695   9,728   1,244 
             
Investing activities            
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (554)  (284)  (36)
Net cash used in investing activities  (554)  (284)  (36)
             
Financing activities            
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares  -   26,003   3,329 
Advances (to) from related parties  5,034   (2,704)  (346)
Net cash provided by financing activities  5,034   23,299   2,983 
             
Net increase in cash  10,175   32,744   4,191 
Effect on exchange rate change on cash  (318)  (255)  (34)
             
Cash as of beginning of the year  3,996   13,853   1,776 
             
Cash as of the end of the year  13,853   46,342   5,933 
             
Supplementary Cash Flows Information            
Cash paid for interest  1,581   1,708   219 
Cash paid (refund) for taxes  3,492   (196)  (25)
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Dividend made by addition to the amount due to related parties  (10,000)  -   - 
Consideration for the sale of property to the shareholder settled by deduction from the amount due to the related parties  13,880   -   - 


