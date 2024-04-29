California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



The Company reported net income of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 29%, compared to $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 30%, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses pertaining to the pending transaction with Southern California Bancorp, the Company’s net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.64 for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s diluted earnings per share were $0.57 for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

“We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance while maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and prudent balance sheet management, which resulted in our adjusted return on average assets remaining above 1% when our merger-related expenses are excluded,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We saw positive trends in many key areas including good stability in our net interest margin, disciplined expense management excluding the merger-related expense we recorded in the quarter, and improvement in our asset quality as a result of successfully resolving problem loans with minimal loss incurred. We had a small decline in the size of our balance sheet in the first quarter, as our conservative approach to new loan production resulted in new loan originations being below the level of payoffs we had in the quarter, while we also saw the usual seasonal outflows of demand deposits that occur in the first quarter. These outflows were partially offset by our continued success in adding new commercial relationships that bring noninterest-bearing deposits to the bank.

“We are making good progress on the integration planning for our merger with Southern California Bancorp, which we continue to expect to close during the third quarter of 2024. Prior to the closing, our focus will remain on preparing for a smooth integration so that we can quickly realize all of the synergies projected from our combination, evaluating opportunities to optimize our balance sheet ahead of the merger, and continuing to add attractive commercial relationships that further strengthen our deposit base. As we progress with our integration planning and evaluate the strong market position we will have following the merger, we continue to believe that the combined company will have good opportunities to steadily grow our client roster, increase our market share, generate profitable growth, and consistently enhance the value of our franchise in the years ahead,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, net income of $4.8 million and $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million and $0.63 per share, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Revenue of $19.4 million decreased $500,000, or 2%, from $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income of $17.7 million decreased $859,000, or 5%, compared to $18.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses of $126,000 decreased $55,000, or 30%, from $181,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income of $1.7 million increased $366,000, or 27%, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs and merger related expenses, of $13.1 million increased $52,000, or less than 1%, compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Financial Position – March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $63.4 million to $1.92 billion; average total assets decreased by $68.2 million to $1.92 billion.

Total gross loans decreased by $38.6 million to $1.52 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $53.3 million to $1.52 billion.

Total deposits increased by $14.3 million to $1.64 billion; average total deposits decreased by $71.0 million to $1.63 billion.

The Company had no other borrowings at March 31, 2024 compared to $75.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 10.17%, tier I capital ratio of 10.15%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.93%.

Book value per share of $23.79 increased by $0.41, or 2%.

Tangible book value per share of $22.91 increased by $0.41, or 2% (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).



Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $17.7 million, representing a decrease of $859,000, or 5%, from $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6%, from $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower balance of average earning assets which was driven by a reduction in loan balances as a result of conservative underwriting combined with decreased demand and pay-offs occurring in the normal course of business. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease in net interest income resulted from a less favorable mix of earning assets and an increase in the cost of deposits, which negatively impacted net interest margin.

The Company’s net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.89%, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.02% for the same period in 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 was $1.7 million, $1.3 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the fourth quarter of 2023 and the same period in the prior year was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.4 million, $19.9 million, and $19.9 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 was $13.7 million, $12.2 million, and $11.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to the recognition of merger related expenses, combined with a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs. Additionally, compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company incurred increases in salaries and benefits as well as premises and equipment. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs and the impact of merger related expenses, non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was $13.1 million, $13.0 million, and $12.5 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 70.57%, 61.36%, and 59.62% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.29% for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.92 billion as of March 31, 2024 represented a decrease of $63.4 million compared to $1.99 billion at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $128.2 million compared to total assets of $2.05 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the prior periods was primarily due to conservative new loan production, combined with decreased liquidity related to a reduction in other borrowings.

Total gross loans decreased by $38.6 million, or 2%, to $1.52 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023 and decreased $96.4 million, or 6%, from $1.62 billion at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, commercial loans decreased by $16.2 million, or 3%, real estate related loans decreased by $23.5 million, or 3%, and other loans increased $1.1 million, or 2%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial, real estate other, real estate construction and land, and other loans decreased by $46.1 million, or 7%, $19.3 million, or 2%, $28.0 million, or 44%, and $3.0 million, or 7%, respectively.

Total deposits increased by $14.3 million, or 1%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $78.1 million, or 5%, from $1.72 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in money market and savings accounts of $25.2 million, or 4%, and an increase in time deposits of $17.7 million, or 6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $28.6 million, or 4%. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to the seasonal outflow of deposits that occurs at the beginning of the year for many of our business clients. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 38.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 40.4% at December 31, 2023 and 43.1% at March 31, 2023.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no outstanding borrowings at March 31, 2024, compared to outstanding borrowings of $75.0 million at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans was $301,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $87,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $464,000 for the first quarter of 2023. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $348,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, during the first quarter of 2024, net loan recoveries of $20,000, or 0.00 % of gross loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 and net loan charge-offs of $247,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.08% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.19% at December 31, 2023 and 0.01% at March 31, 2023, with non-performing loans of $1.5 million, $3.8 million and $222,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 and $15.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at December 31, 2023 and $1.7 million, or 0.29% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2023.

Capital Adequacy:

At March 31, 2024, shareholders’ equity totaled $200.7 million, compared to $196.5 million at December 31, 2023 and $178.6 million one year ago. Additionally, at March 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 13.93%, 10.15%, and 10.17%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

“In the past year we achieved 11.9% growth in tangible book value as we accreted capital and strengthened liquidity in response to a very challenging environment for the industry. Our prudent balance sheet management resulted in increases in all of our capital ratios during the first quarter, while we used our strong liquidity to pay off all of our FHLB borrowings early in the quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com



Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release include: Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Earnings Per Share; Total Revenue; Adjusted non-interest expense; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; Adjusted Return on Average Equity; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio; Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; Quarterly Average Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; and Tangible Book Value Per Share.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which we expect to file with the SEC during the second quarter of 2024, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 $ % Q1 2023 $ % Interest income $ 27,382 $ 28,405 $ (1,023 ) -4 % $ 25,539 $ 1,843 7 % Interest expense 9,667 9,831 (164 ) -2 % 6,782 2,885 43 % Net interest income 17,715 18,574 (859 ) -5 % 18,757 (1,042 ) -6 % Provision for credit losses 126 181 (55 ) -30 % 358 (232 ) -65 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,589 18,393 (804 ) -4 % 18,399 (810 ) -4 % Non-interest income 1,705 1,339 366 27 % 1,107 598 54 % Non-interest expense (1) 13,704 12,218 1,486 12 % 11,843 1,861 16 % Income before income taxes 5,590 7,514 (1,924 ) -26 % 7,663 (2,073 ) -27 % Income tax expense 1,773 2,173 (400 ) -18 % 2,212 (439 ) -20 % Net income (1) $ 3,817 $ 5,341 $ (1,524 ) -29 % $ 5,451 $ (1,634 ) -30 % Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.45 $ 0.63 $ (0.18 ) -29 % $ 0.64 $ (0.19 ) -30 % Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.88 % +1 Basis Points 4.02 % -13 Basis Points Efficiency ratio (1) 70.57 % 61.36 % +921 Basis Points 59.62 % +1095 Basis Points (1) See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 $ % Q1 2023 $ % Total assets $ 1,922,541 $ 1,985,905 $ (63,364 ) -3 % $ 2,050,774 $ (128,233 ) -6 % Gross loans 1,520,891 1,559,533 (38,642 ) -2 % 1,617,263 (96,372 ) -6 % Deposits 1,639,516 1,625,244 14,272 1 % 1,717,610 (78,094 ) -5 % Tangible equity (1) 193,263 189,029 4,234 2 % 171,099 22,164 13 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 22.91 $ 22.50 $ 0.41 2 % $ 20.48 $ 2.43 12 % Tangible equity / tangible assets (1) 10.09 % 9.55 % +54 Basis Points 8.37 % +172 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 92.76 % 95.96 % -320 Basis Points 94.16 % -140 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 38.64 % 40.44 % -180 Basis Points 43.12 % -448 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 $ % Q1 2023 $ % Total assets $ 1,916,142 $ 1,984,337 $ (68,195 ) -3 % $ 1,974,285 $ (58,143 ) -3 % Total earning assets 1,831,333 1,896,954 (65,621 ) -3 % 1,893,940 (62,607 ) -3 % Gross loans 1,518,722 1,571,994 (53,272 ) -3 % 1,582,332 (63,610 ) -4 % Deposits 1,629,636 1,700,625 (70,989 ) -4 % 1,699,930 (70,294 ) -4 % Tangible equity (1) 193,094 187,399 5,695 3 % 169,454 23,640 14 % Tangible equity / tangible assets (1) 10.12 % 9.48 % +64 Basis Points 8.62 % +150 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 93.19 % 92.44 % +75 Basis Points 93.08 % +11 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.34 % 41.46 % -112 Basis Points 42.88 % -254 Basis Points (1) See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS): 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Balance, beginning of period $ 16,028 $ 15,921 $ 15,722 $ 15,382 $ 17,005 CECL adjustment - - - - (1,840 ) Provision for credit losses, quarterly 301 87 121 340 464 Charge-offs, quarterly (439 ) - (156 ) - (247 ) Recoveries, quarterly 91 20 234 - - Balance, end of period $ 15,981 $ 16,028 $ 15,921 $ 15,722 $ 15,382 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 1,212 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 240 - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 1,452 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 1,452 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ 1,159 $ 3,728 $ 1,183 $ - $ - Real estate other - - - - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 53 53 53 181 222 Other 240 - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 1,452 $ 3,781 $ 1,236 $ 181 $ 222 ASSET QUALITY: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans 1100.62 % 423.91 % 1288.11 % 8686.19 % 6928.83 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans 0.02 % -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended

03/31/24 12/31/23 03/31/23 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 23,574 $ 24,523 $ 22,472 Federal funds sold 2,334 2,386 1,760 Investment securities 1,474 1,496 1,307 Total interest income 27,382 28,405 25,539 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,096 9,234 6,022 Other 571 597 760 Total interest expense 9,667 9,831 6,782 Net interest income 17,715 18,574 18,757 Provision for credit losses 126 181 358 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 17,589 18,393 18,399 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 1,379 1,055 863 Other non-interest income 326 284 244 Total non-interest income 1,705 1,339 1,107 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE (1) Salaries and benefits 8,852 8,449 7,876 Premises and equipment 1,452 1,554 1,180 Merger related expenses 1,024 - - Other 2,376 2,215 2,787 Total non-interest expense 13,704 12,218 11,843 Income before income taxes 5,590 7,514 7,663 Income taxes 1,773 2,173 2,212 NET INCOME (1) $ 3,817 $ 5,341 $ 5,451 EARNINGS PER SHARE (1) Basic earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 Average common shares outstanding 8,413,735 8,398,497 8,339,080 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,566,712 8,525,420 8,492,067 PERFORMANCE MEASURES (1) Return on average assets 0.80 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 7.66 % 10.88 % 12.50 % Return on average tangible equity 7.95 % 11.31 % 13.05 % Efficiency ratio 70.57 % 61.36 % 59.62 % (1) See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,071 $ 27,520 $ 17,128 $ 19,763 $ 15,121 Federal funds sold 191,027 184,834 181,854 187,904 198,804 Investment securities 126,918 145,401 149,244 151,129 153,769 Loans: Commercial 610,459 626,615 633,902 622,270 656,519 Real estate other 834,143 849,306 858,611 856,344 853,431 Real estate construction and land 35,886 44,186 40,003 60,595 63,928 SBA 3,919 4,032 4,415 4,936 5,610 Other 36,484 35,394 36,184 39,486 37,775 Loans, gross 1,520,891 1,559,533 1,573,115 1,583,631 1,617,263 Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,223 1,107 1,312 1,637 1,765 Allowance for credit losses (15,981 ) (16,028 ) (15,921 ) (15,722 ) (15,382 ) Loans, net 1,506,133 1,544,612 1,558,506 1,569,546 1,603,646 Premises and equipment, net 1,987 2,207 2,432 2,625 2,848 Bank owned life insurance 26,084 25,878 25,697 25,519 25,334 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,422 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 50,899 48,021 41,614 41,708 43,790 Total assets $ 1,922,541 $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 633,489 $ 657,302 $ 686,723 $ 742,160 $ 740,650 Demand interest-bearing 21,911 26,715 28,533 29,324 30,798 Money market and savings 656,236 631,015 672,119 633,620 616,864 Time 327,880 310,212 319,706 333,192 329,298 Total deposits 1,639,516 1,625,244 1,707,081 1,738,296 1,717,610 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,326 54,291 54,256 54,221 54,186 Other borrowings - 75,000 - - 75,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,014 34,909 32,465 28,894 25,417 Total liabilities 1,721,856 1,789,444 1,793,802 1,821,411 1,872,213 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 113,566 113,227 112,656 112,167 111,609 Retained earnings 87,982 84,165 78,824 73,423 68,082 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (863 ) (931 ) (1,365 ) (1,355 ) (1,130 ) Total shareholders' equity 200,685 196,461 190,115 184,235 178,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,922,541 $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 10.17 % 9.61 % 9.27 % 9.01 % 8.76 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.15 % 9.53 % 9.34 % 9.07 % 8.54 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.93 % 13.16 % 13.00 % 12.73 % 12.08 % Total equity/ total assets 10.44 % 9.89 % 9.58 % 9.19 % 8.71 % Book value per share $ 23.79 $ 23.38 $ 22.64 $ 21.98 $ 21.37 Common shares outstanding 8,436,732 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378







CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended December 31,

2024 2023 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,518,722 6.24 % $ 23,574 $ 1,571,994 6.19 % $ 24,523 Federal funds sold 174,551 5.38 % 2,334 177,331 5.34 % 2,386 Investment securities 138,060 4.29 % 1,474 147,629 4.02 % 1,496 Total interest earning assets 1,831,333 6.01 % 27,382 1,896,954 5.94 % 28,405 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,858 20,310 All other assets (2) 65,951 67,073 TOTAL $ 1,916,142 $ 1,984,337 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 24,736 0.20 % 12 $ 28,678 0.29 % 21 Money market and savings 635,696 3.12 % 4,928 638,623 3.02 % 4,857 Time 311,884 5.36 % 4,156 328,270 5.26 % 4,356 Other 55,130 4.17 % 571 56,715 4.18 % 597 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,027,446 3.78 % 9,667 1,052,286 3.71 % 9,831 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 657,320 705,054 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,856 32,161 Shareholders' equity 200,520 194,836 TOTAL $ 1,916,142 $ 1,984,337 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.89 % $ 17,715 3.88 % $ 18,574 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $34,000 and $53,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $16.1 million and $15.9 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,518,722 6.24 % $ 23,574 $ 1,582,332 5.76 % $ 22,472 Federal funds sold 174,551 5.38 % 2,334 156,941 4.55 % 1,760 Investment securities 138,060 4.29 % 1,474 154,667 3.43 % 1,307 Total interest earning assets 1,831,333 6.01 % 27,382 1,893,940 5.47 % 25,539 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,858 18,098 All other assets (2) 65,951 62,247 TOTAL $ 1,916,142 $ 1,974,285 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 24,736 0.20 % 12 $ 34,032 0.08 % $ 7 Money market and savings 635,696 3.12 % 4,928 626,666 2.01 % 3,104 Time 311,884 5.36 % 4,156 310,246 3.81 % 2,911 Other 55,130 4.17 % 571 71,108 4.33 % 760 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,027,446 3.78 % 9,667 1,042,052 2.64 % 6,782 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 657,320 728,986 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,856 26,326 Shareholders' equity 200,520 176,921 TOTAL $ 1,916,142 $ 1,974,285 Net interest income and margin (3) 3.89 % $ 17,715 4.02 % $ 18,757 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $34,000 and $226,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $16.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Three months ended 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Net income $ 3,817 $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,451 Add: After-tax merger related expenses 1,024 - - - - Adjusted net income $ 4,841 $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,451 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Three months ended 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Adjusted net income $ 4,841 $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,451 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.64 Average common shares outstanding 8,413,735 8,398,497 8,390,138 8,369,907 8,339,080 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,566,712 8,525,420 8,455,917 8,414,213 8,492,067 TOTAL REVENUE: Three months ended 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Net interest income $ 17,715 $ 18,574 $ 18,578 $ 18,646 $ 18,757 Non-interest income 1,705 1,339 1,294 1,135 1,107 Total revenue $ 19,420 $ 19,913 $ 19,872 $ 19,781 $ 19,864 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Three months ended 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Non-interest expense $ 13,704 $ 12,218 $ 11,851 $ 11,603 $ 11,843 Add: Capitalized loan origination costs 414 824 668 694 651 Less: Merger related expenses (1,024 ) - - - - Total non-interest expense, before capitalization of loan origination costs and merger related expenses $ 13,094 $ 13,042 $ 12,519 $ 12,297 $ 12,494





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE Three months ended ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Adjusted net income $ 4,841 $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,451 Average assets 1,916,142 1,984,337 1,993,147 1,983,877 1,974,285 Adjusted return on average assets 1.02 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.12 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE Three months ended EQUITY: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Adjusted net income $ 4,841 $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,451 Average equity 200,520 194,836 188,831 183,240 176,921 Adjusted return on average equity 9.71 % 10.88 % 11.35 % 11.91 % 12.50 % ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE Three months ended TANGIBLE EQUITY: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Adjusted net income $ 4,841 $ 5,341 $ 5,401 $ 5,440 $ 5,451 Average tangible equity 193,094 187,399 181,384 175,752 169,454 Adjusted return on average tangible equity 10.08 % 11.31 % 11.81 % 12.42 % 13.05 % ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO: Three months ended 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Non-interest expense $ 13,704 $ 12,218 $ 11,851 $ 11,603 $ 11,843 Less: Merger related expenses (1,024 ) - - - - Total non-interest expense, before merger related expenses $ 12,680 $ 12,218 $ 11,851 $ 11,603 $ 11,843 Total revenue $ 19,420 $ 19,913 $ 19,872 $ 19,781 $ 19,864 Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.29 % 61.36 % 59.64 % 58.66 % 59.62 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) TANGIBLE EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Total assets $ 1,922,541 $ 1,985,905 $ 1,983,917 $ 2,005,646 $ 2,050,774 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,422 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 Tangible assets $ 1,915,119 $ 1,978,473 $ 1,976,475 $ 1,998,194 $ 2,043,312 Total shareholders' equity $ 200,685 $ 196,461 $ 190,115 $ 184,235 $ 178,561 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,422 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 Tangible equity $ 193,263 $ 189,029 $ 182,673 $ 176,783 $ 171,099 Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.09 % 9.55 % 9.24 % 8.85 % 8.37 % QUARTERLY AVERAGE TANGIBLE Three months ended EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Total assets $ 1,916,142 $ 1,984,337 $ 1,993,147 $ 1,983,877 $ 1,974,285 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,426 7,437 7,447 7,488 7,467 Tangible assets $ 1,908,716 $ 1,976,900 $ 1,985,700 $ 1,976,389 $ 1,966,818 Total shareholders' equity $ 200,520 $ 194,836 $ 188,831 $ 183,240 $ 176,921 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,426 7,437 7,447 7,488 7,467 Tangible equity $ 193,094 $ 187,399 $ 181,384 $ 175,752 $ 169,454 Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.12 % 9.48 % 9.13 % 8.89 % 8.62 % BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Total shareholders' equity $ 200,685 $ 196,461 $ 190,115 $ 184,235 $ 178,561 Common shares outstanding 8,436,732 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 Total shareholders' equity / common shares outstanding $ 23.79 $ 23.38 $ 22.64 $ 21.98 $ 21.37 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Tangible equity $ 193,263 $ 189,029 $ 182,673 $ 176,783 $ 171,099 Common shares outstanding 8,436,732 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 Tangible equity / common shares outstanding $ 22.91 $ 22.50 $ 21.76 $ 21.09 $ 20.48











