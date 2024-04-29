California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the “Company”), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 29%, compared to $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 30%, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses pertaining to the pending transaction with Southern California Bancorp, the Company’s net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).       

Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.64 for the first quarter of 2023.   Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s diluted earnings per share were $0.57 for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

“We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance while maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and prudent balance sheet management, which resulted in our adjusted return on average assets remaining above 1% when our merger-related expenses are excluded,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We saw positive trends in many key areas including good stability in our net interest margin, disciplined expense management excluding the merger-related expense we recorded in the quarter, and improvement in our asset quality as a result of successfully resolving problem loans with minimal loss incurred. We had a small decline in the size of our balance sheet in the first quarter, as our conservative approach to new loan production resulted in new loan originations being below the level of payoffs we had in the quarter, while we also saw the usual seasonal outflows of demand deposits that occur in the first quarter. These outflows were partially offset by our continued success in adding new commercial relationships that bring noninterest-bearing deposits to the bank.

“We are making good progress on the integration planning for our merger with Southern California Bancorp, which we continue to expect to close during the third quarter of 2024. Prior to the closing, our focus will remain on preparing for a smooth integration so that we can quickly realize all of the synergies projected from our combination, evaluating opportunities to optimize our balance sheet ahead of the merger, and continuing to add attractive commercial relationships that further strengthen our deposit base. As we progress with our integration planning and evaluate the strong market position we will have following the merger, we continue to believe that the combined company will have good opportunities to steadily grow our client roster, increase our market share, generate profitable growth, and consistently enhance the value of our franchise in the years ahead,” said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

  • Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, net income of $4.8 million and $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million and $0.63 per share, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).  
  • Revenue of $19.4 million decreased $500,000, or 2%, from $19.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income of $17.7 million decreased $859,000, or 5%, compared to $18.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $126,000 decreased $55,000, or 30%, from $181,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income of $1.7 million increased $366,000, or 27%, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs and merger related expenses, of $13.1 million increased $52,000, or less than 1%, compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Financial Position – March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023

  • Total assets decreased by $63.4 million to $1.92 billion; average total assets decreased by $68.2 million to $1.92 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $38.6 million to $1.52 billion; average total gross loans decreased by $53.3 million to $1.52 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $14.3 million to $1.64 billion; average total deposits decreased by $71.0 million to $1.63 billion.  
  • The Company had no other borrowings at March 31, 2024 compared to $75.0 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 10.17%, tier I capital ratio of 10.15%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.93%.
  • Book value per share of $23.79 increased by $0.41, or 2%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.91 increased by $0.41, or 2% (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $17.7 million, representing a decrease of $859,000, or 5%, from $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6%, from $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a lower balance of average earning assets which was driven by a reduction in loan balances as a result of conservative underwriting combined with decreased demand and pay-offs occurring in the normal course of business. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decrease in net interest income resulted from a less favorable mix of earning assets and an increase in the cost of deposits, which negatively impacted net interest margin.

The Company’s net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.89%, compared to 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.02% for the same period in 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 was $1.7 million, $1.3 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the fourth quarter of 2023 and the same period in the prior year was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.4 million, $19.9 million, and $19.9 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 was $13.7 million, $12.2 million, and $11.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to the recognition of merger related expenses, combined with a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs. Additionally, compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company incurred increases in salaries and benefits as well as premises and equipment.   Excluding capitalized loan origination costs and the impact of merger related expenses, non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023 was $13.1 million, $13.0 million, and $12.5 million, respectively (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 70.57%, 61.36%, and 59.62% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.29% for the first quarter of 2024 (See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data).

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.92 billion as of March 31, 2024 represented a decrease of $63.4 million compared to $1.99 billion at December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $128.2 million compared to total assets of $2.05 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets from the prior periods was primarily due to conservative new loan production, combined with decreased liquidity related to a reduction in other borrowings.  

Total gross loans decreased by $38.6 million, or 2%, to $1.52 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023 and decreased $96.4 million, or 6%, from $1.62 billion at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, commercial loans decreased by $16.2 million, or 3%, real estate related loans decreased by $23.5 million, or 3%, and other loans increased $1.1 million, or 2%.   Compared to the same period in the prior year, commercial, real estate other, real estate construction and land, and other loans decreased by $46.1 million, or 7%, $19.3 million, or 2%, $28.0 million, or 44%, and $3.0 million, or 7%, respectively.  

Total deposits increased by $14.3 million, or 1%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $78.1 million, or 5%, from $1.72 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in money market and savings accounts of $25.2 million, or 4%, and an increase in time deposits of $17.7 million, or 6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $28.6 million, or 4%. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to the seasonal outflow of deposits that occurs at the beginning of the year for many of our business clients.   Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market and savings accounts.   Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 38.6% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 40.4% at December 31, 2023 and 43.1% at March 31, 2023.

Excluding junior subordinated debt securities, the Company had no outstanding borrowings at March 31, 2024, compared to outstanding borrowings of $75.0 million at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans was $301,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $87,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $464,000 for the first quarter of 2023. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $348,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, during the first quarter of 2024, net loan recoveries of $20,000, or 0.00 % of gross loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 and net loan charge-offs of $247,000, or 0.02% of gross loans, during the first quarter of 2023.  

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.08% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.19% at December 31, 2023 and 0.01% at March 31, 2023, with non-performing loans of $1.5 million, $3.8 million and $222,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 and $15.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $2.0 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at December 31, 2023 and $1.7 million, or 0.29% of total unfunded loan commitments, at March 31, 2023.

Capital Adequacy:

At March 31, 2024, shareholders’ equity totaled $200.7 million, compared to $196.5 million at December 31, 2023 and $178.6 million one year ago. Additionally, at March 31, 2024, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 13.93%, 10.15%, and 10.17%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

“In the past year we achieved 11.9% growth in tangible book value as we accreted capital and strengthened liquidity in response to a very challenging environment for the industry.   Our prudent balance sheet management resulted in increases in all of our capital ratios during the first quarter, while we used our strong liquidity to pay off all of our FHLB borrowings early in the quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release include: Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Earnings Per Share; Total Revenue; Adjusted non-interest expense; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; Adjusted Return on Average Equity; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio; Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; Quarterly Average Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio; and Tangible Book Value Per Share.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company’s ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which we expect to file with the SEC during the second quarter of 2024, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 $ %  Q1 2023 $ %
                
Interest income $27,382  $28,405  $(1,023) -4%  $25,539  $1,843  7%
Interest expense  9,667   9,831   (164) -2%   6,782   2,885  43%
    Net interest income  17,715   18,574   (859) -5%   18,757   (1,042) -6%
                
Provision for credit losses  126   181   (55) -30%   358   (232) -65%
    Net interest income after               
      provision for credit losses  17,589   18,393   (804) -4%   18,399   (810) -4%
                
Non-interest income  1,705   1,339   366  27%   1,107   598  54%
Non-interest expense (1)   13,704   12,218   1,486  12%   11,843   1,861  16%
    Income before income taxes  5,590   7,514   (1,924) -26%   7,663   (2,073) -27%
                
Income tax expense  1,773   2,173   (400) -18%   2,212   (439) -20%
Net income (1)  $3,817  $5,341  $(1,524) -29%  $5,451  $(1,634) -30%
                
Diluted earnings per share (1)  $0.45  $0.63  $(0.18) -29%  $0.64  $(0.19) -30%
                
Net interest margin  3.89%  3.88% +1 Basis Points   4.02% -13 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio (1)   70.57%  61.36% +921 Basis Points   59.62% +1095 Basis Points
                
(1) See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data  
                


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 $ %  Q1 2023 $ %
                
Total assets $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $(63,364) -3%  $2,050,774  $(128,233) -6%
Gross loans  1,520,891   1,559,533   (38,642) -2%   1,617,263   (96,372) -6%
Deposits  1,639,516   1,625,244   14,272  1%   1,717,610   (78,094) -5%
Tangible equity (1)   193,263   189,029   4,234  2%   171,099   22,164  13%
                
Tangible book value per share (1)  $22.91  $22.50  $0.41  2%  $20.48  $2.43  12%
                
Tangible equity / tangible assets (1)   10.09%  9.55% +54 Basis Points   8.37% +172 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  92.76%  95.96% -320 Basis Points   94.16% -140 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  38.64%  40.44% -180 Basis Points   43.12% -448 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 $ %  Q1 2023 $ %
                
Total assets $1,916,142  $1,984,337  $(68,195) -3%  $1,974,285  $(58,143) -3%
Total earning assets  1,831,333   1,896,954   (65,621) -3%   1,893,940   (62,607) -3%
Gross loans  1,518,722   1,571,994   (53,272) -3%   1,582,332   (63,610) -4%
Deposits  1,629,636   1,700,625   (70,989) -4%   1,699,930   (70,294) -4%
Tangible equity (1)   193,094   187,399   5,695  3%   169,454   23,640  14%
                
Tangible equity / tangible assets (1)   10.12%  9.48% +64 Basis Points   8.62% +150 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  93.19%  92.44% +75 Basis Points   93.08% +11 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  40.34%  41.46% -112 Basis Points   42.88% -254 Basis Points
                
(1) See Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data             
                


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS):03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $16,028  $15,921  $15,722  $15,382  $17,005 
CECL adjustment  -   -   -   -   (1,840)
Provision for credit losses, quarterly  301   87   121   340   464 
Charge-offs, quarterly  (439)  -   (156)  -   (247)
Recoveries, quarterly  91   20   234   -   - 
Balance, end of period $15,981  $16,028  $15,921  $15,722  $15,382 
           
           
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $1,212  $3,781  $1,236  $181  $222 
Loans with principal or interest contractually          
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
  interest  240   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $1,452  $3,781  $1,236  $181  $222 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets $1,452  $3,781  $1,236  $181  $222 
           
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
      Commercial $1,159  $3,728  $1,183  $-  $- 
      Real estate other  -   -   -   -   - 
      Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
      SBA  53   53   53   181   222 
      Other  240   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $1,452  $3,781  $1,236  $181  $222 
           
           
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans  1.05%  1.03%  1.01%  0.99%  0.95%
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans  1100.62%  423.91%  1288.11%  8686.19%  6928.83%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.08%  0.19%  0.06%  0.01%  0.01%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.10%  0.24%  0.08%  0.01%  0.01%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  0.02%  -0.00%  -0.00%  0.00%  0.02%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
      
      
   Three months ended
 03/31/24 12/31/23 03/31/23
      
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans$23,574  $24,523  $22,472 
Federal funds sold 2,334   2,386   1,760 
Investment securities 1,474   1,496   1,307 
     Total interest income 27,382   28,405   25,539 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 9,096   9,234   6,022 
Other 571   597   760 
    Total interest expense 9,667   9,831   6,782 
      
Net interest income 17,715   18,574   18,757 
Provision for credit losses 126   181   358 
Net interest income after provision     
     for credit losses 17,589   18,393   18,399 
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME     
Service charges and other fees 1,379   1,055   863 
Other non-interest income 326   284   244 
     Total non-interest income 1,705   1,339   1,107 
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE (1)      
Salaries and benefits 8,852   8,449   7,876 
Premises and equipment 1,452   1,554   1,180 
Merger related expenses 1,024   -   - 
Other 2,376   2,215   2,787 
     Total non-interest expense 13,704   12,218   11,843 
      
Income before income taxes 5,590   7,514   7,663 
Income taxes 1,773   2,173   2,212 
      
NET INCOME (1) $3,817  $5,341  $5,451 
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)      
Basic earnings per share$0.45  $0.64  $0.65 
Diluted earnings per share$0.45  $0.63  $0.64 
Average common shares outstanding 8,413,735   8,398,497   8,339,080 
Average common and equivalent     
  shares outstanding 8,566,712   8,525,420   8,492,067 
      
PERFORMANCE MEASURES (1)      
Return on average assets 0.80%  1.07%  1.12%
Return on average equity 7.66%  10.88%  12.50%
Return on average tangible equity 7.95%  11.31%  13.05%
Efficiency ratio 70.57%  61.36%  59.62%
      
(1) See pro-forma balances and ratios, excluding the impact of merger related expenses - Interim Consolidated Non-GAAP Data  
      


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
  03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $12,071  $27,520  $17,128  $19,763  $15,121 
Federal funds sold  191,027   184,834   181,854   187,904   198,804 
Investment securities  126,918   145,401   149,244   151,129   153,769 
Loans:          
  Commercial  610,459   626,615   633,902   622,270   656,519 
  Real estate other  834,143   849,306   858,611   856,344   853,431 
  Real estate construction and land  35,886   44,186   40,003   60,595   63,928 
  SBA  3,919   4,032   4,415   4,936   5,610 
  Other  36,484   35,394   36,184   39,486   37,775 
     Loans, gross  1,520,891   1,559,533   1,573,115   1,583,631   1,617,263 
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,223   1,107   1,312   1,637   1,765 
  Allowance for credit losses  (15,981)  (16,028)  (15,921)  (15,722)  (15,382)
     Loans, net  1,506,133   1,544,612   1,558,506   1,569,546   1,603,646 
Premises and equipment, net  1,987   2,207   2,432   2,625   2,848 
Bank owned life insurance  26,084   25,878   25,697   25,519   25,334 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,422   7,432   7,442   7,452   7,462 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 50,899   48,021   41,614   41,708   43,790 
     Total assets $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $1,983,917  $2,005,646  $2,050,774 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
  Demand noninterest-bearing $633,489  $657,302  $686,723  $742,160  $740,650 
  Demand interest-bearing  21,911   26,715   28,533   29,324   30,798 
  Money market and savings  656,236   631,015   672,119   633,620   616,864 
  Time  327,880   310,212   319,706   333,192   329,298 
     Total deposits  1,639,516   1,625,244   1,707,081   1,738,296   1,717,610 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,326   54,291   54,256   54,221   54,186 
Other borrowings  -   75,000   -   -   75,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 28,014   34,909   32,465   28,894   25,417 
     Total liabilities  1,721,856   1,789,444   1,793,802   1,821,411   1,872,213 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  113,566   113,227   112,656   112,167   111,609 
Retained earnings  87,982   84,165   78,824   73,423   68,082 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (863)  (931)  (1,365)  (1,355)  (1,130)
     Total shareholders' equity  200,685   196,461   190,115   184,235   178,561 
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $1,983,917  $2,005,646  $2,050,774 
           
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  10.17%  9.61%  9.27%  9.01%  8.76%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  10.15%  9.53%  9.34%  9.07%  8.54%
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.93%  13.16%  13.00%  12.73%  12.08%
Total equity/ total assets  10.44%  9.89%  9.58%  9.19%  8.71%
Book value per share $23.79  $23.38  $22.64  $21.98  $21.37 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,436,732   8,402,482   8,395,483   8,383,772   8,355,378 
           



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
    Three months ended March 31,
  Three months ended December 31,
  2024 2023
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,518,722  6.24% $23,574 $1,571,994  6.19% $24,523
  Federal funds sold  174,551  5.38%  2,334  177,331  5.34%  2,386
  Investment securities  138,060  4.29%  1,474  147,629  4.02%  1,496
Total interest earning assets  1,831,333  6.01%  27,382  1,896,954  5.94%  28,405
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  18,858       20,310     
  All other assets (2)  65,951       67,073     
      TOTAL $1,916,142      $1,984,337     
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $24,736  0.20%  12 $28,678  0.29%  21
     Money market and savings  635,696  3.12%  4,928  638,623  3.02%  4,857
     Time  311,884  5.36%  4,156  328,270  5.26%  4,356
  Other  55,130  4.17%  571  56,715  4.18%  597
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,027,446  3.78%  9,667  1,052,286  3.71%  9,831
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  657,320       705,054     
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  30,856       32,161     
Shareholders' equity  200,520       194,836     
    TOTAL $1,916,142      $1,984,337     
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.89% $17,715   3.88% $18,574
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $34,000 and $53,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $16.1 million and $15.9 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
  Three months ended March 31,
  2024 2023
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,518,722 6.24% $23,574 $1,582,332 5.76% $22,472
  Federal funds sold  174,551 5.38%  2,334  156,941 4.55%  1,760
  Investment securities  138,060 4.29%  1,474  154,667 3.43%  1,307
Total interest earning assets  1,831,333 6.01%  27,382  1,893,940 5.47%  25,539
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  18,858      18,098    
  All other assets (2)  65,951      62,247    
      TOTAL $1,916,142     $1,974,285    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $24,736 0.20%  12 $34,032 0.08% $7
     Money market and savings  635,696 3.12%  4,928  626,666 2.01%  3,104
     Time  311,884 5.36%  4,156  310,246 3.81%  2,911
  Other  55,130 4.17%  571  71,108 4.33%  760
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,027,446 3.78%  9,667  1,042,052 2.64%  6,782
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  657,320      728,986    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  30,856      26,326    
Shareholders' equity  200,520      176,921    
    TOTAL $1,916,142     $1,974,285    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.89% $17,715   4.02% $18,757
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $34,000 and $226,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $16.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Three months ended
  03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Net income $3,817  $5,341 $5,401 $5,440 $5,451
Add: After-tax merger related expenses  1,024   -  -  -  -
Adjusted net income $4,841  $5,341 $5,401 $5,440 $5,451
           
           
           
           
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Three months ended
  03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Adjusted net income $4,841  $5,341 $5,401 $5,440 $5,451
           
Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.58  $0.64 $0.64 $0.65 $0.65
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.57  $0.63 $0.64 $0.65 $0.64
           
Average common shares outstanding  8,413,735   8,398,497  8,390,138  8,369,907  8,339,080
Average common and equivalent          
  shares outstanding  8,566,712   8,525,420  8,455,917  8,414,213  8,492,067
           
           
           
           
TOTAL REVENUE: Three months ended
  03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Net interest income $17,715  $18,574 $18,578 $18,646 $18,757
Non-interest income  1,705   1,339  1,294  1,135  1,107
Total revenue $19,420  $19,913 $19,872 $19,781 $19,864
           
           
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Three months ended
  03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Non-interest expense $13,704  $12,218 $11,851 $11,603 $11,843
Add: Capitalized loan origination costs  414   824  668  694  651
Less: Merger related expenses  (1,024)  -  -  -  -
Total non-interest expense, before          
    capitalization of loan origination costs         
    and merger related expenses $13,094  $13,042 $12,519 $12,297 $12,494
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE Three months ended
  ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Adjusted net income $4,841  $5,341  $5,401  $5,440  $5,451 
Average assets  1,916,142   1,984,337   1,993,147   1,983,877   1,974,285 
Adjusted return on average assets  1.02%  1.07%  1.08%  1.10%  1.12%
           
           
           
           
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE Three months ended
  EQUITY: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Adjusted net income $4,841  $5,341  $5,401  $5,440  $5,451 
Average equity  200,520   194,836   188,831   183,240   176,921 
Adjusted return on average equity  9.71%  10.88%  11.35%  11.91%  12.50%
           
           
           
           
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE Three months ended
  TANGIBLE EQUITY: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Adjusted net income $4,841  $5,341  $5,401  $5,440  $5,451 
Average tangible equity  193,094   187,399   181,384   175,752   169,454 
Adjusted return on average tangible equity 10.08%  11.31%  11.81%  12.42%  13.05%
           
           
           
           
ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO: Three months ended
  03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Non-interest expense $13,704  $12,218  $11,851  $11,603  $11,843 
Less: Merger related expenses  (1,024)  -   -   -   - 
Total non-interest expense, before          
    merger related expenses $12,680  $12,218  $11,851  $11,603  $11,843 
           
Total revenue $19,420  $19,913  $19,872  $19,781  $19,864 
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio  65.29%  61.36%  59.64%  58.66%  59.62%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
TANGIBLE EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS:03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Total assets $1,922,541  $1,985,905  $1,983,917  $2,005,646  $2,050,774 
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,422   7,432   7,442   7,452   7,462 
Tangible assets $1,915,119  $1,978,473  $1,976,475  $1,998,194  $2,043,312 
           
           
Total shareholders' equity $200,685  $196,461  $190,115  $184,235  $178,561 
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,422   7,432   7,442   7,452   7,462 
Tangible equity $193,263  $189,029  $182,673  $176,783  $171,099 
           
           
Tangible equity / tangible assets  10.09%  9.55%  9.24%  8.85%  8.37%
           
           
           
           
QUARTERLY AVERAGE TANGIBLE  Three months ended
  EQUITY / TANGIBLE ASSETS: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Total assets $1,916,142  $1,984,337  $1,993,147  $1,983,877  $1,974,285 
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,426   7,437   7,447   7,488   7,467 
Tangible assets $1,908,716  $1,976,900  $1,985,700  $1,976,389  $1,966,818 
           
           
Total shareholders' equity $200,520  $194,836  $188,831  $183,240  $176,921 
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles  7,426   7,437   7,447   7,488   7,467 
Tangible equity $193,094  $187,399  $181,384  $175,752  $169,454 
           
           
Tangible equity / tangible assets  10.12%  9.48%  9.13%  8.89%  8.62%
           
           
           
           
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Total shareholders' equity $200,685  $196,461  $190,115  $184,235  $178,561 
Common shares outstanding  8,436,732   8,402,482   8,395,483   8,383,772   8,355,378 
           
Total shareholders' equity / common          
    shares outstanding $23.79  $23.38  $22.64  $21.98  $21.37 
           
           
           
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23
           
Tangible equity $193,263  $189,029  $182,673  $176,783  $171,099 
Common shares outstanding  8,436,732   8,402,482   8,395,483   8,383,772   8,355,378 
           
Tangible equity / common          
    shares outstanding $22.91  $22.50  $21.76  $21.09  $20.48 
           

 

 

 