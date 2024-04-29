Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that a supplementary prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million (the ‘Offer’), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years, has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the decision of the Board of the Company to increase, due to investor demand, the size of the Offer from £50 million to £85 million.

The Offer has now reopened to further applications.

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53