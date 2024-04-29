Introducing Brillion, an AI-powered, customer-engagement application suite that enables utilities to scale and optimize energy efficiency, demand-side management (DSM) and clean energy programs, reflecting dynamic market needs

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As utilities across North America explore and introduce new initiatives for energy savings, electrification and other clean energy-related demands based on changing market needs, Brillion is being launched today as a SaaS company offering a modern suite of artificial intelligence-powered applications designed to transform utility customer interactions into collaborative partnerships to help them modify energy usage and take advantage of energy-savings improvements while managing costs.



Brillion has integrated four world-class, energy-focused software companies— Apogee Interactive, AIQUEOUS, energyOrbit, and EnergyX Solutions—to provide an enhanced, end-to-end solution from their complementary technologies that lowers the cost to engage, educate and fulfill dynamic utility and customer needs.

By forging more personalized and stronger customer relationships using Brillion, energy providers can drive a more sustainable and energy-efficient landscape. Brillion stands out as a purpose-built, customer engagement solution that harnesses the power of data science and AI to engage and educate customers about energy efficiency and clean energy programs, including electrification, and it optimizes demand-side management (DSM).

“We’ve heard from energy providers who have asked us to help them address fundamental business challenges to stabilize demand and rising distributed generation costs, as well as how they can manage new competitors and new regulations,” said Jon Ezrine, CEO, Brillion. “To continue to thrive, utilities understand that they must capture consumers’ attention and exceed their expectations.”

“Utilities also have let us know that their customers want relevant, not more, communications from them. They want a lower cost to service as well as what actions they can take to increase energy savings. In partnering with Brillion, energy providers can realize hidden energy savings for customers, increase program participation and meet their own savings targets, saving time and resources. They also can better track usage and behaviors giving them insights into cost savings and environmental impact. This helps them provide better customer service and satisfaction.”

Brillion’s SaaS platform is comprised of three applications—Brillion Engage, Brillion Educate and Brillion Fulfill— which leverage AI, behavior and data insights:



Brillion Engage : A communications suite that engages and informs customers at key interaction points. Messages are personalized with information relevant to each customer, which helps increase response. They explain a customer's energy use, while factoring in rate changes and then recommending the best ways for customers to optimize energy usage.

Brillion Educate : A complete suite of self-serve tools that help customers better understand and improve their energy use while lowering costs. The application integrates quickly with energy providers' billing portals using such vehicles as videos and interactive instruction to explain billing and rate changes. This component then recommends specific actions and targeted offers to improve energy and cost savings, to be implemented at a customer's discretion.

Brillion Fulfill: A configurable program management suite that speeds delivery and streamlines operations of energy efficiency, demand-side and clean energy initiatives. This application automates many manual tasks in running these programs, including tracking enrollment, coordinating trade alliances, processing incentives and reporting regulatory milestones.



