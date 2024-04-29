Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Tubes and Cores in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a 6% price increase for tubes and cores products sold in Mexico starting with May 2024 deliveries.



“This price adjustment is due to inflationary pressures and increased costs in basic raw materials to produce our products,” said Jose Villafaña, Vice President/General Manager for Paper Products Latin and South America. “We have postponed this cost increase as long as possible, but market conditions have made this change inevitable. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all actions needed to support our customer base with high quality goods and services.”

