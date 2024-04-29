OMNIQ ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AI–BASED VEHICLE RECOGNITION SYSTEM UPGRADE AT DFW AIRPORT TO ENHANCE TRAVELER EXPERIENCE AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY OF THEIR MOBILITY PLATFORM.

Advanced Technology Integration: OMNIQ will implement a significant upgrade to the AI-based vehicle recognition and related analytics solutions at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), reinforcing DFW's commitment to a world-class traveler experience.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a global leader in AI-based machine vision solutions for data processing and analytics, is proud to announce a significant upgrade to the parking control system at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), an international leader in access solutions and management.

After a successful decade of enhancing operational efficiencies at DFW, the third busiest airport in the world, this upgrade represents a renewed commitment to advanced technology and customer satisfaction. The initiative extends the lifespan of the initial investment made by DFW, underscoring the durability and long-term value of OMNIQ’s solutions.

"This upgrade proves our dedication to improving the airport's setup with new technology,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ, “It's all about our commitment to providing top-notch solutions that meet our clients' changing needs.”

The upgraded technology will ensure that DFW continues to offer seamless and efficient service to millions of travelers, reinforcing its reputation as a premier global travel hub. The investment in OMNIQ’s advanced solutions underscores the airport's strategy of employing innovative technologies to enhance user experience and operational effectiveness.

ABOUT OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. leads in technological innovation, offering advanced computerized and machine vision image processing solutions powered by its unique AI technology. The Company's extensive product range encompasses data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring systems designed for industries including supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, and traffic & parking management. The solutions are designed to enhance the secure and efficient flow of people, assets, and information. They also play a crucial role in vital infrastructures such as airports, warehouses, and national borders.

OMNIQ's client base includes government agencies and prestigious Fortune 500 companies across various industries, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, healthcare, transportation, logistics, food and beverage, and the oil, gas, and chemical sectors. By leveraging OMNIQ’s innovative solutions, these organizations achieve enhanced operational capabilities, allowing them to adeptly manage the complexities of their respective fields.

Financially, OMNIQ is strategically positioned in rapidly expanding markets. The Company taps into the Global Safe City market, anticipated to grow to $67.1 billion by 2028, the smart parking market expected to grow to $16.4 billion by 2030, and the quickly expanding fast-casual restaurant sector, projected to hit $209 billion by 2027. These figures underscore OMNIQ’s pivotal role in sectors increasingly reliant on sophisticated AI technology solutions.

For more information, visit OMNIQ.com .

About DFW

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) stands as a major hub between its founding cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Since its inauguration in September 1973, DFW has grown from a vision set in a simple pasture to one of the busiest and largest airports globally. Today, it facilitates connections across 193 domestic and 67 international destinations, welcoming over 73 million passengers annually.

As a critical economic engine, DFW generates more than $37 billion in economic impact each year, supporting approximately 634,000 jobs and contributing significantly to both state and local taxes through business and leisure travel activities. Its extensive facilities include a 600-room hotel, numerous dining and shopping options, and modern amenities designed to enhance the traveler’s experience.

DFW is also a leader in environmental sustainability, being the first airport in North America to achieve carbon neutrality and the largest of its kind globally. Its commitment to sustainable operations underscores its role not only as a transportation powerhouse but also as a steward of environmental progress.

