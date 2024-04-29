Feed Mixer Market Valuation Set to US$ 1205.0 Million by 2034: Spurred by Increasing Livestock Population and Burgeoning Demand for High-quality Feed

NEWARK, Del, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global feed mixer market value is projected to total US$ 789.8 million in 2024 and US$ 1205.0 million by 2034. Global demand is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period.



Vertical feed mixers remain popular products owing to their lower cost, smaller footprint, and versatility. They generated around 65% of the market revenue in 2023 and their demand is set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

The global feed mixer market is witnessing steady growth due to a combination of factors. These include booming livestock industry, growing demand for high-quality feed, and high adoption of advanced feed mixing technologies in farms and feed factories.

As the demand for livestock products continues to grow amid population growth, farmers are seeking high-quality feed. This will play a key role in fueling sales of feed mixers as they allow for the precise mixing of feed ingredients to create a balanced feed for specific animal requirements.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19537

Escalating interest in precision feeding is another key factor anticipated to propel the demand for feed mixers during the assessment period. Subsequently, a growing focus on improving animal health, enhancing productivity, and reducing costs will encourage the adoption of feed mixers.

Key players are focusing on developing novel feed mixing technologies with enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. This will further boost market growth during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Feed Mixer Market Report:

The global feed mixer industry is estimated to total US$ 1205.0 million in 2034.

in 2034. By product type, vertical segment dominated the market with a value share of 65% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on capacity, the 10 to 20 ^3 M segment will record a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.

through 2034. Sales in the United States are set to total US$ 214.7 million in 2034.

in 2034. Japan is poised to register a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2034.





“Escalating demand for animal proteins and increasing interest in precision animal nutrition are prominent factors impacting the growth of the global feed mixer industry,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?



Bucher Industries AG, Alltech, BVL Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Faresin Industries S.p.A, Hi-Tech Industries Inc., and Lachish Industries Ltd. are a few leading feed mixer manufacturers and suppliers listed in the report. These companies are concentrating on constantly introducing new products into the market to boost their sales.

Several players are also looking to develop affordable feed mixing solutions to address the initial investment barrier for smaller farms. Similarly, strategies like partnerships, distribution agreements, exhibitions, and acquisitions are becoming popular as companies look to strengthen their presence.

Recent Development:

In October 2023, Italy-based FARESIN Industries introduced a new self-propelled electric mixer for animal husbandry.





Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19537

Market Segmentation of Feed Mixers



By Product Type:

Vertical

Horizontal

By Portability:

Self-Propelled

Pull

Stationary



By Capacity:

<10 ^3 M

10 to 20 ^3 M

>20 ^3 M



By Application:

Farms

Feed Factory

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The batch mixers market is poised to achieve a value of US$ 5.61 billion by 2024, projected to escalate to US$ 12.00 billion by the end of 2034, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90% during the forecast period.

Decorticator machine market expansion is anticipated to reach US$ 2,907.70 million in 2024, with a forecasted expansion to US$ 5,061.70 million by 2034, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% through 2034.

The gem faceting machine market, valued at US$ 849.8 million in 2024, is expected to witness substantial growth, with a projected value of US$ 1,270 million by 2034, representing a steady sales trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% from 2024 to 2034.

The high-pressure booster market is progressing towards a valuation of US$ 3,400.7 million in 2024, with potential to reach US$ 5,976.2 million by 2034, driven by technological advancements and offering cost-effective options, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The enclosed motor starter market is on track for expansion, valued at US$ 1,822.7 million in 2024 and expected to reach US$ 2,865.9 million by 2034, propelled by its use in renewable energy applications, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% through 2034.

The global dredging market is estimated to be US$ 16,684.12 million in 2024, projected to grow at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.15% during the forecast period, reaching nearly US$ 20,638.92 million by 2034.

The hydrogen detection market, valued at US$ 270.30 million in 2024, is anticipated to reach US$ 800 million by 2034, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50% over the forecast period.

After comprehensive research, the curing oven market indicates an upward trajectory from 2024 to 2034, with a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80%, projecting sales revenue to surge from US$ 4332.10 million in 2024 to US$ 6871.90 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube