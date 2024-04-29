ALPHAMIN FILES Q1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A AND PROVIDES MPAMA SOUTH COMMISSIONING UPDATE

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) announced today the filing of its unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and an update on the Mpama South plant commissioning.



Tin concentrate production from the new Mpama South plant is imminent with first ore having been successfully introduced on 28 April 2024. The final plant commissioning phase is now underway and should see a ramp-up in tin concentrate production during May 2024. The underground mine is ready to feed the plant at targeted rates.

