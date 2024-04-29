P10 Names Melodie Craft as General Counsel

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (“P10” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Melodie Craft as its General Counsel, effective April 29, 2024. In her role, Ms. Craft will lead the Company’s legal function, providing strategic guidance on all corporate governance and regulatory matters.



“It is an honor to welcome Melodie Craft as General Counsel of P10,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chief Executive Officer. “Melodie has an extensive background serving both private and public institutions. She brings an impressive track record of providing strategic advisory to financial services companies on all matters related to corporate governance and regulatory compliance. We look forward to benefiting from Melodie’s breadth of legal expertise and leadership as we capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities across our world-class strategies.”

Ms. Craft is a seasoned attorney, compliance officer, and business advisor with over two decades of experience serving as an attorney for public and private companies, including representing companies in the private equity, hedge funds and the financial services sector. Most recently, Ms. Craft served as General Counsel, Vice President of Legal Affairs and Risk Management, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer for a publicly traded portfolio company. In addition to managing the international legal affairs across all functions of the business, Ms. Craft led risk management and compliance functions, and legally managed M&A transactions from due diligence through legal and risk management post-close integration activities.

Ms. Craft also previously worked as an Advisor in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, providing counsel to businesses on a wide range of strategic and legal issues. From 2000 to 2018, Ms. Craft was a Partner and Attorney at a large international law firm specializing in litigation and business counseling. In that role, she oversaw litigation and counseling for a range of companies and industries throughout the United States.

Ms. Craft earned a J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law, where she also has a master’s degree in human resources. In addition, she received a Certificate in Global Business from Yale, and a Certificate in Strategic Decision Making and Risk Management from Stanford.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of December 31, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,600 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com .

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com