Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 30th - May 2nd

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 30th - May 2nd. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3UwFWI7

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“Our Virtual Investor Conferences are a great way for issuers to effectively and seamlessly expand their reach among investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We’re looking forward to hosting the 3-day Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature over 15 different companies currently trading on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink Markets.”

April 30th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMBannerman Energy Ltd.OTCQX: BNNLF | ASX: BMN
10:30 AM Global Atomic Corp.OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
11: 00 AMF3 Uranium Corp.OTCQB: FUUFF | TSXV: FUU
11:30 AM Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
1:00 PMMyriad Uranium Corp.OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
1:30 PMC2C Metals Corp.Pink: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC

May 1st

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM



Novo Resources Corp.

OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
10:00 AM CleanTech Lithium PlcOTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL
10: 30 AMOutcrop SilverOTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
11:30 AM WallBridge Mining Company Ltd.OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM
12:00 PMMinera Alamos, Inc.OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
1:00 PMGraphite One Inc.OTCQX: GPHOF | TSXV: GPH
1:30 PM Spruce Ridge Resources LtdOTCQB: SRCGF | TSXV: SHL
2:00 PMAbraSilver Resource Corp.OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
2:30 PMWhite Gold Corp.OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO

May 2nd  

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMSerabi Gold PlcOTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
10:30 AM Silver Range Resources Ltd.Pink: SLRRF | TSXV: SNG
11: 00 AMNewcore Gold Ltd.OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

