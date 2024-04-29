Green Builder Media Announces 2024 Sustainable Products of the Year

Lake City, Colo., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The featured winners in our annual issue on the hottest green products and brands represent 15 product categories that go above and beyond in their quest to manufacture items that encourage sustainability through innovative technology or an improved version of a traditional technique.

“At one time, everything we now buy, use, or own was new and groundbreaking. Most of these items have been upgraded many times,” notes Green Builder Editor-in-chief Matt Power. “Green Builder’s “Sustainable Products of the Year” lineup for 2024 includes some of these classic fixtures. But there are also eye-popping innovations making their debut.”

The 2024 roster manufactures items that encourage sustainability through innovative technology and vision. For returnees, reappearing on our list reinforces their enviro-friendly actions. For newcomers, it’s a chance for their products to become tomorrow’s classics.

The following are four standouts that are sure to be a hit with homeowners. Want to see the whole list? download the issue for free here.

Induction cooking wins big! Two standout options bring high-tech to the kitchen: The KitchenAid 4-Element Induction Slide-In Convection Range is a great choice for new homes as well as renovations with its slide-in design. It features a sensor-induction cooktop that directs heat precisely within cookware allowing a user to quickly go from a rolling boil to a gentle simmer.

Another induction option, Bertazzoni’s Professional Series 48” Induction Range in Carbonio features one continuous, ceramic black glass cooking surface and embedded touch controls, bringing an elegant, clean look to the kitchen in addition to the added advantages of induction cooking, including precise touch controls, digital timed cooking functions, and sensor-controlled cookware detection.

Recycling Graywater is a water conservation boon for homeowners: Hydraloop H300 Greywater Recycler recycles up to 95 percent of shower and bath water and 50 percent of washing machine water, which ultimately enables users to reuse up to 45 percent of total in-house domestic water. Hydraloop-treated water is clean, clear, safe and certified for toilet flushing, washing machines, garden irrigation and/or swimming pool top off. The H300 can also treat condensation from tumble dryers, heat pumps and air conditioning units.

Homeowners demand durable privacy. With the Weatherables Savannah Vinyl Privacy Fence they can have low maintenance and sustainability. This product is made from 85% recycled PVC, which goes through an extrusion process using a closed-loop water system, reducing the consumption of freshwater.

