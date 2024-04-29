CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

LONDON, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1st.



DATE: May 1st

TIME: 10:00AM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1st/May 2nd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

The Company’s DLE Pilot Plant in Copiapó is now operational and producing concentrated lithium eluate, which will be further processed downstream to produce battery-grade lithium. The pilot plant is designed to produce up to 1 tonne per month of lithium carbonate.

CTL’s flagship project Laguna Verde is now at PFS stage. Once finalized, the Company will hold substantive discussions with potential offtakers and strategic partners. The Scoping Study last year showed robust economics.

The Company recently signed the first co-designed mining model for lithium extraction with nearby local indigenous communities. They will assist with the Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting process.



About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

CleanTech Lithium

Nick Baxter

Head of Communications and ESG

+44 (0) 7792854837

nbaxter@ctlithium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com