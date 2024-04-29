Ampacimon Sets New Standard for Drone-Installed, High-Voltage Line Sensors  

ATLANTA and LONCIN, Belgium, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampacimon, a global leader in Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology, is proud to introduce its latest innovation in transmission line sensors: SenseX. Building on the success of its award-winning Sense and SenseD DLR sensors, Ampacimon’s SenseX is drone-installable, IEEE-certified to 200+ kV, and can be attached to transmission lines in 90 seconds from the air, ground, or with a drone. Like other Ampacimon sensors, the SenseX is line-powered and utilizes the company’s patented low-frequency methodology to measure sag, wind, and thermal convection conditions that affect line sag, capacity, and efficiency.



With the ability to identify up to 40% more line capacity, Ampacimon’s DLR technology allows power utilities to maximize line performance when weather conditions such as wind, temperature, or solar heat fluctuate. Ampacimon’s DLR can deliver gains with very little wind (<3 ft/s) and moderate temperatures.

In a major milestone, Ampacimon has successfully installed SenseX DLR sensors on live 220 kV power lines, proving that the sensor can be widely deployed quickly without downtime. At just over seven pounds, Ampacimon’s latest sensor is remarkably light, meaning it can be rapidly installed on live transmission lines while only requiring low-level licensed drone pilots. This unprecedented efficiency is an industry-first in rapid, cost-effective installation, making it exceedingly simple for utilities to improve power line capacity, reduce line congestion, and connect additional power sources such as wind and solar to the grid.

Additionally, while many existing power line sensors are limited to lower-voltage lines, Ampacimon's sensors are one of the first to be vetted and certified for IEEE safety standards up to 578 kV, and can operate up to 800 kV. The new SenseX sensor is optimized for use on 220 kV lines and will undergo additional IEEE certification later this year.

"Ampacimon's SenseX represents a game-changer in the field of power line monitoring," said Stephan Heberer, CEO of Ampacimon. “The lightweight design, drone-enabled rapid installation capabilities, and compatibility with higher-voltage lines make SenseX a massive time and cost saver. It can be incredibly difficult to find and fix outages on congested lines, requiring the use of helicopters, bucket trucks, and rope access – which rely on specific skilled labor which is in short supply. The SenseX drone installation avoids these problems and revolutionizes the installation and maintenance process.”

SenseX offers significant advantages over traditional power line monitoring solutions. Featuring a single-bolt design, the light SenseX allows for quick installation by drone or by hand, as only one bolt needs to be turned. Ampacimon sensors are designed specifically for overhead transmission lines and feature:

A patented sensing method that uses low-frequency line vibrations induced by wind to compute line sag, capacity, and safety.

The ability to precisely measure wind speed where it matters: on the conductor itself. Just a 3 ft per second increase in wind speed (which is similar to a person’s walking speed, so not very fast) can lead to a 44% increase in capacity. Therefore, accurately measuring wind conditions becomes critical for implementing DLRs effectively.

A model that requires no on-site calibration ensures extreme accuracy for safe and secure grid operation while significantly decreasing installation complexity.

Lightweight materials, to avoid mechanical stress and wear and tear of lines.

A self-powered design that enables the sensors to operate without batteries, therefore avoiding maintenance and ensuring a lifetime of greater than 10 years. Moreover, unlike tower-mounted or weather station installations, Ampacimon’s sensors are not prone to vandalism or theft.

Simple, efficient drone, air, or ground installation, even on live lines, allows sensors to be easily installed. Drone installation is particularly well suited for adverse locations such as cliffs or swamps where truck installation is not possible .

Heberer continued, “We are committed to helping the world’s utilities become more modern, efficient, and data-driven so that they can meet the increasing demands for power and renewable generation. SenseX is a milestone innovation to help utilities do more with their existing grid and operate nimbly and cost-effectively. It is this type of innovation, in partnership with utilities, that allow grid modernization initiatives to be successful, paving the way for a more reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure in the future.”

To learn more about Ampacimon and the SenseX sensor family, visit:

Learn more about Ampacimon solutions

View our drone installation video

About Ampacimon:

Ampacimon is the global leader in transmission and distribution electricity grid optimization solutions. Its solutions increase the capacity of existing transmission and distribution systems by as much as 40%, monitor critical assets, analyze grid health conditions, and identify mechanical and electrical faults. Its data-driven solutions enable grid operators to accelerate renewables integration and the transition to clean energy. Ampacimon’s patented measurement systems and advanced analytics enable operators to maximize the capacity of grid assets, optimize maintenance priorities, and prioritize grid modernization investments. Its solutions include GridVisor DLR, GridBoost AAR, and GridLife partial discharge monitoring. Ampacimon solutions make it possible for grid operators to achieve FERC 881 compliance in the U.S., NERC’s FAC-008 data-intensive standard to ensure facility ratings and other important regulatory requirements around the globe. Headquartered in the US and Belgium with offices in Spain, Ampacimon has a global presence with systems installed in most tier-one transmission and distribution grids worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ampacimon.com

