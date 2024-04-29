Three Out of Four Service-Based SMB Owners Are Not Familiar with National Small Business Week, New EverCommerce Survey Finds

DENVER, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc . (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, shared today the results of a survey conducted in conjunction with National Small Business Week. In a survey completed by over 400 service-based small business owners, it was determined that the wide majority (74 percent) were not aware of National Small Business Week, exposing a major opportunity for increased education, awareness and growth for this critical business segment.



According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) , National Small Business Week (taking place this year from April 28 to May 4) “acknowledges the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners” and has been recognized nationally for more than 60 years. EverCommerce uses this week as a catalyst to extend the education and growth opportunities of National Small Business Week to its vast network of service-based small business owners, sharing how they can increase customer retention, boost engagement and generate overall results for their businesses during this time.

Some of the key findings from EverCommerce’s National Small Business Week survey include:

The majority of service-based small business owners (74 percent) are not familiar with National Small Business Week. Of those business owners who are aware, roughly half (43 percent) believe it positively influences customer engagement and acquisition for their business.

Personal service (67 percent) and convenient access to products and services (52 percent) are the top two service-based small business benefits to 'shopping local'.​

The top two drivers of sales among service-based small business owners are referrals from existing customers (70 percent) and social media (57 percent).​

As service-based small business owners are consistently seeking new methods to grow their operations and generate revenue, EverCommerce ensures they are equipped with a complete toolset to automate manual processes, generate new business, and create more loyal customers.

With EverCommerce’s business management software, service-based small business owners can run their businesses more efficiently by easily automating a number of processes for their customers, making personal tasks like scheduling appointments, making payments and connecting with a live representative easy actions to implement within their operations. Service-based small business owners can also manage everything from qualified lead generation to customer satisfaction surveying and both local and digital marketing tools directly via the EverCommerce solution suite.

“With service-based small businesses being the backbone of our economy, we celebrate their resiliency and success during National Small Business Week,” said Matthew Feierstein, President at Evercommerce. “As technology innovation and adoption is thriving within the small business sector, we appreciate the service-based SMB owners that continue to raise the bar for small business excellence while bringing EverCommerce along on their journey.”

“During a time where so many service-based small businesses are feeling the pressure to grow and succeed, National Small Business Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate their efforts,” said Ramon Ray, best-selling author, small business expert and leading SMB industry consultant. “In order for service based SMBs to continue expanding, they need to know which tech solutions and tools can support their growth, which makes the data shared by EverCommerce today a significant success factor.”

