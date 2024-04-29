Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Aims for Remarkable Growth, Targeting USD 11.40 Billion by 2032 at 5% CAGR

Newark, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2023 global pigmentation disorder treatment market will reach USD 11.40 billion in 2033. Various illnesses are categorized as pigmentation disorders, in which the skin becomes lighter or darker in regions or loses its normal colour. The looks and self-esteem of an individual might be greatly affected by these diseases. Common forms include hypopigmentation, characterized by lighter areas of skin owing to less melanin production, and hyperpigmentation, characterized by dark spots or patches due to excess melanin production. Topical therapies, such as creams with retinoids or hydroquinone, can help balance skin tone and lighten dark spots.



Other popular methods include chemical peels, which exfoliate the skin using a chemical solution, and laser therapy, which targets and removes excess pigment. Cryotherapy, microdermabrasion, and surgical techniques such as skin grafting are more forms of treatment. Treatments for pigmentation disorders improve skin look while also boosting patients' self-esteem and quality of life. In addition to being cosmetic, these therapies improve general health by treating psychological issues related to skin disorders and lowering the chance of sun damage and skin cancer in afflicted areas.



Key Insight of the Global Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



With its cutting-edge hospitals, research centres, and dermatology clinics, the area has a highly developed healthcare system that fosters innovation and the creation of novel therapies. Patients with pigmentation issues in North America have easy access to a wide range of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and skincare specialists. These medical professionals ensure that patients receive the best care possible by providing a variety of individualized treatment alternatives. The North American regulatory system ensures the safety and effectiveness of current therapies by imposing strict requirements for the approval of dermatological treatments. Region dominance in the market is partly a result of high patient demand driven by awareness of skincare and beauty standards.



In 2023, the vitiligo segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and revenue of 2.94 billion.



In 2023, the corticosteroids segment dominated the market, with a 45% market share and revenue of 3.15 billion.



In 2023, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 2.80 billion.



Advancement in market



Chanel Research took a calculated risk to advance its understanding of skin pigment spots, a significant aesthetic problem among the ageing population, especially in Asia. The luxury conglomerate successfully employed 3D bioprinting techniques in collaboration with LabSkin Creations to produce recreated human skin that can exhibit a dark spot. Chanel needed appropriate biological supports, replicating their intricate structure inside the skin matrix, to better understand the biological pathways associated with pigmentation spots and enhance the efficacy of cosmetic treatments intended to prevent, reduce, or remove them. In order to produce reconstructed human skin that can have a dark spot, Chanel Research has partnered with LabSkin Creations. This French biotechnology business specializes in skin engineering and uses 3D bioprinting processes.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing knowledge regarding pigmentation disorders.



The increased availability of information through various means, including internet resources, has increased public awareness of pigmentation diseases like vitiligo and hyperpigmentation. People are more inclined to seek professional guidance and treatment alternatives to meet their unique problems as they become more knowledgeable about these disorders. The expanding influence of social media platforms significantly shapes beauty standards and consumer behaviour. Treatments for pigmentation disorders are becoming more popular due to celebrities, beauty influencers, and skincare professionals sharing their skincare regimens and experiences on social media. Thus, the market will rise as more people become aware of pigmentation issues and available treatments.



Restraints: The price of treating pigmentation disorders.



The type of treatment, the number of sessions needed, the healthcare provider's professional fees, and other pertinent aspects all affect how much pigmentation disorder treatments cost. Topical creams and lotions, laser therapy, and surgical procedures are available treatments. Costs are frequently correlated with treatment complexity and invasiveness. Most patients find treatment costs prohibitive due to the accumulation of costs from multiple sessions. Dermatologists may charge differently for their services; generally speaking, more specialized specialists charge more. Treatments for pigmentation disorders may not always be covered by insurance. Because these therapies are expensive, most people cannot afford high-end services due to cost considerations, which will limit market expansion.



Opportunities: Treatments for pigmentation disorders have advanced and innovated.



People seek professional assistance to address their concerns as knowledge of pigmentation disorders grows, which incentivizes stakeholders to engage in research and development to develop more effective treatment options. Patients now have access to safer, more effective, customized therapy alternatives with better results because of developments in topical treatments, laser technologies, and customized treatment plans. Patients can anticipate quicker outcomes and less downtime by developing energy-based gadgets and inventive delivery systems, improving their treatment experience. Furthermore, patients now have comprehensive options that address their specific skin concerns, given the growing popularity of combination therapies, which combine numerous treatment methods to target different elements of pigmentation disorders. Throughout the projected period, there will likely be an increase in demand for therapies for pigmentation disorders due to ongoing research and innovation.



Challenges: The potential side effects of pigmentation disorder treatments.



Topical treatments may cause mild and temporary side effects such as redness, irritation, or dryness. Chemical peels may lead to redness, swelling, or temporary changes in pigmentation. Laser therapy can result in temporary redness, swelling, or pigmentary changes, with rare risks of blistering or scarring. Surgical procedures like skin grafting carry risks of infection, scarring, or poor wound healing. Allergic reactions to treatment ingredients or anaesthesia are possible. Additionally, many pigmentation treatments increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight, necessitating sun protection measures to prevent sunburn and further pigmentation issues. Therefore, the potential side effects and the extensive aftercare may deter individuals from seeking treatments; this might challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global pigmentation disorder treatment market are:



• Arcutis Biotherapeutics

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• Dermavant Science Inc.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited

• Galderma SA

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Incyte Corporation

• Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

• Viatirs Inc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Disorder Type



• Vitiligo

• Melasma

• Others



By Treatment



• Corticosteroids

• Calcineurin Inhibitor

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



