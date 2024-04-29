DMi Partners Introduces New Shopify Conversion Optimization Service to Help Brands Drive Performance and Revenue Growth

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announced the launch of its new standalone Shopify Conversion Optimization service. This service aims to help brands maximize their Shopify sites' performance and drive revenue growth.



E-commerce on the Rise: Shopify Leads the Charge

As of 2024, eMarketer predicts that e-commerce sales will surpass $6 trillion, constituting 20.1% of total retail transactions. Additionally, research by the Boston Consulting Group indicates that by 2027, e-commerce is poised to claim 41% of global retail sales, a significant rise from the 18% share observed in 2017.

During Shopify Inc.'s Q4 , which concluded on December 31, 2023, both revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) experienced growth. This upward trajectory continued throughout the full fiscal year. Furthermore, among Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 online retailers , 45 opt for Shopify as their preferred e-commerce platform. This choice is influenced by Shopify's user-friendly interface, extensive customization options, scalability, and robust app store, making it an optimal solution for online retail endeavors.

DMi Unveils Custom Shopify Conversion Optimization Service

For DMi's new Shopify Conversion Optimization service, the process commences with a comprehensive audit of each client's Shopify site, focusing on user experience and leveraging industry-leading best practices. The agency collaborates closely with clients to implement tailored strategies to improve conversion rates, increase average order value, and enhance customer retention.

One key feature of DMi's Shopify Conversion Optimization service is its focus on personalized solutions for each client. By leveraging their deep understanding of Shopify's functionality and ecosystem, DMi's team crafts custom strategies designed to address each brand's unique strengths, goals, and challenges.

“For years, we've seen how Shopify sites can drive substantial revenue for brands in diverse sectors. Yet, we understand that many brands struggle to capitalize on their Shopify platforms due to limited resources or expertise. With our new Shopify Conversion Optimization service, we aim to empower brands of all sizes to fully harness their e-commerce potential,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.

DMi has seen remarkable results with its Shopify clients, including a 171% increase in conversion rates for D2C streetwear brand Bungee Brand within just 90 days of launching their new site. These successes demonstrate the transformative impact that optimized Shopify sites can have on a brand's bottom line.

McKenna continued, “Our team, equipped with extensive experience in web development, UX design, and conversion optimization, is dedicated to delivering tangible results and exceptional client service. With our holistic approach, we're confident that our Shopify Conversion Optimization service will yield significant, lasting benefits for our clients.”

“DMi was a great partner whose team of Shopify experts routinely helped us implement performance enhancements on our site. Whether it was staying on the cutting edge of personalization tactics, or identifying product pages where we could increase conversion rates by improving UX, the DMi team was always able to execute,” said Zachary Paul, formerly Head of Growth at Rastellis.com.

To learn more about DMi's Shopify Conversion Optimization service and how it can help your brand thrive in the e-commerce landscape

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .