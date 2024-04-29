Zefiro Registers its First Methane Reduction Project on American Carbon Registry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its first listing on American Carbon Registry (“ACR”). This listing has been “in the works” since approximately May of 2023, when Zefiro announced that it was accelerating its operations in light of a new ACR methodology that allows for carbon credits to be originated through specific types of environmental remediation. This is the first milestone towards Zefiro’s objective to monetize its activities that eliminate methane emissions from orphaned sites in the United States.



Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD commented, “Our team has been working feverishly behind the scenes to execute on what can only be described as a landmark development for Zefiro. Real carbon credits, as in the ones that major corporations and institutions actually purchase, cannot be generated overnight or simply pulled out of thin air. Not only must all ACR projects meet its extensive and rigorous Validation and Verification Standard , ACR also requires additional review and approval by an external third-party validator. After working on this for nearly a year following the announcement of ACR’s latest methodology, I congratulate the Zefiro Environmental Markets Team on this impressive accomplishment as Zefiro further establishes its market position as an environmental services company.”

Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine said, “Being listed on ACR is a notable achievement for Zefiro as an emerging player in the carbon markets. Since being founded in 2021, Zefiro has sought to navigate an unprecedented market landscape in which carbon credits can be originated from environmental remediation projects in the United States, which can then fill the persisting demand for high-quality offsets from industries around the world. Our first ACR listing is a very meaningful indicator of the progress our team has made, and we look forward to continuing to build up this momentum in 2024!”





In April 2024, Zefiro’s first project listing was made public on American Carbon Registry, which was established in 1996 as the world’s first carbon crediting program and remains one of the largest and most prestigious programs in the industry to this day.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

In the GHG Project Listing form (also known as a “Project Design Document”), the expected project start date of Friday, May 24, 2024 is listed, which corresponds to the anticipated confirmation of no methane emissions after each site is remediated. This date is also the beginning of the twenty-year expected crediting period of May 24, 2024 to May 23, 2044.

More information about this project can be found in the Project Design Document, which is available for download from ACR’s website through the following link: https://acr2.apx.com/mymodule/reg/TabDocuments.asp?r=111&ad=Prpt&act=update&type=PRO&aProj=pub&tablename=doc&id1=959

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

