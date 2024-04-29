WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 April 2024, 16:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Risto Siilasmaa

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Siilasmaa, Risto

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20240425163754_29

Transaction date: 2024-04-25

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 29125 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 29125 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

