Head of INVL Family Office appointed to INVL Asset Management’s Board

Asta Jovaišienė, the CEO of the INVL Family Office, has been elected to the Board of INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. She will replace Nerijus Drobavičius, a long-time Board member.

“We thank Nerijus Drobavičius for his effective work on INVL Asset Managament's Board during a time of change and rapid growth. The Invalda INVL group's top priority for the near term is the launch of the EUR 250 million INVL Private Equity Fund II. Nerijus’s active role in this area is very important for the success of both the new fund and the existing INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund and the portfolio companies whose Boards he leads. We highly value the ability of Nerijus to prioritise the key areas and deliver excellent results,” says Darius Šulnis, the Chairman of the Board of INVL Asset Management.

“We believe that Asta Jovaišienė, who joins the company's Board and brings long investment experience, will contribute to the company’s further qualitative and quantitative growth with her knowledge, multifaceted experience and professionalism,” Darius Šulnis says.

Asta Jovaišienė has been working in the financial markets for 17 years and for the last 9 years has led the INVL Family Office. She is also a member of the Board of INVL Financial Advisors, the financial brokerage company that operates under the brand name INVL Family Office, and a member of the Supervisory Board of INVL Asset Management in Latvia.

Nerijus Drobavičius has more than 15 years of experience in private equity and mergers and acquisitions. He is a partner of the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund and a member of its investment committee, and chairs the Boards of the companies Inmedica, Eglės Sanatorija, MBL and Minivet.

The Bank of Lithuania approved the candidacy of the new member of the Board of INVL Asset Management. Asta Jovaišienė will serve as a member of the company’s Board until the end of the Board’s term in January 2027.

Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management, is also on the board.

