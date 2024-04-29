Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market Forecast to 2030: Increasing Focus on Environmentally Friendly Data Centers Presents Lucrative Opportunities as Demand for 5G and Cloud Services Soar

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Rack Type, Organization Size, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Proliferation of Cloud-based Services Fuels the Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market



Cloud computing provides a cost-effective way to handle the data, enabling organizations to store and process it in a centralized location without investing in expensive hardware and infrastructure. Due to the growth of cloud computing services, various organizations are shifting their IT infrastructure to the cloud, as they often require facilities to leverage additional space, power, and cooling for servers, storage, and networking equipment.

This is contributing to the adoption of data services. The integration of cloud technologies into interconnected devices and systems has increased their usage, resulting in a growing need for high-speed, low-latency network connectivity. The data center providers offer a secure hardware environment to store and access data, which is essential to support IoT and cloud-based applications. It also helps save overall costs over establishing their own data center.



Additionally, with the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, key players operating in the Asia Pacific micro data center market are establishing new units for business deliveries to enhance customer's accessibility to the cloud and digital infrastructure. The launch of new data centers in the country is attracting more customers to leverage the services of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services. Thus, the rising proliferation of cloud-based services is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific micro data center market.



Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market Overview



Asia Pacific (APAC) is a diverse region with a large population and growing digital economy, contributing to the surge in demand for localized data processing and storage solutions. APAC has been at the forefront of edge computing adoption due to the proliferation of IoT devices, smart cities initiatives, and the need for real-time data processing. APAC has witnessed a significant increase in internet penetration rates, leading to a surge in data consumption and the need for localized data processing.

The rise of edge computing is directly linked to increasing internet usage. Micro data centers play a crucial role in supporting edge computing infrastructure by bringing compute resources closer to the source of data, reducing latency, and improving performance. These data centers are crucial in supporting edge computing by deploying small-scale data centers in geographically distributed locations, including cities, to ensure rapid data processing and reduce reliance on centralized data centers. Micro data centers help address the growing demand for low-latency applications and services, such as video streaming, e-commerce, and mobile gaming.



Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market Segmentation

Based on rack type, the Asia Pacific micro data center market is bifurcated into single rack and multi rack. The single rack segment held a larger share in 2022.

Based on organization size, the Asia Pacific micro data center market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment held a larger share in 2022.

Based on end user, the Asia Pacific micro data center market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, the Asia Pacific micro data center market is segmented into Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, the New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Rest of APAC. China dominated the Asia Pacific micro data center market in 2022.

Hitachi Ltd, Rittal GmbH & Co KG, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp, Eaton Corp Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Zella DC, Delta Electronics Inc, and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are some of the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific micro data center market.

Asia Pacific Micro Data Center Market - Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

Advent of IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning, and AI

Increasing Proliferation of Cloud-based Services

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Micro Data Centers

Market Opportunities

Increasing Deployment of 5G Services

Increasing Focus on Environmentally Friendly Data Centers

Future Trends

Edge Micro Data Centers

