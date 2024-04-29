Risk Strategies Appoints Marshall Heron as National Real Estate Practice Leader

BOSTON, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced that it has appointed Marshall Heron as National Real Estate Practice Leader. In this role, Heron will be responsible for partnering with regional and practice leadership to drive growth strategies, enhance the associate and client experience, strengthen key market relationships, as well as support intentional integration and talent recruiting efforts.



Heron has over 25 years of insurance brokerage experience, with most of his career focused on the real estate industry; including multifamily, student housing, office, industrial, retail as well as other specialty areas such as hospitality and sports/entertainment arenas. He began his career at Marsh & McLennan where he spent ten years placing and servicing global property insurance programs for Fortune 500 companies. From there, he spent time at Willis Towers Watson and prior to joining Insurance Group of America as President, Heron served as a Strategic Leader for Lockton Companies in their global real estate practice, where he was responsible for delivering products, processes, and services that best served clients’ needs.

“As we continue to grow, we are proud to invest in leadership with the experience, knowledge and trusted market relationships to navigate a complex real estate landscape and add value to our real estate clients. Marshall’s tenure in the industry, combined with his strategic leadership and client-first approach, will help us enhance our superior client experience while protecting their ever-evolving real estate exposures,” said John Scroope, National Director of Operations, Risk Strategies. “We welcome Marshall to Risk Strategies.”

Heron holds his property and casualty insurance license as well as a bachelor’s degree in psychology and economics from Rutgers University.

“I am excited to join the Risk Strategies team, as it presents an opportunity to optimize my background in a rapidly growing organization that already has amazing talent in the real estate space. The dynamics of the marketplace over the past few years have led to an incredibly challenging time for owners and operators of commercial real estate. I look forward to collaborating closely with my colleagues to build upon the existing expertise and resources of the organization, in continuing to refine a best-in-class practice and serve as a trusted advisor and advocate for our clients,” said Heron.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

