Industrial Pipe Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

The global industrial pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $52.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global industrial pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Industrial Pipe Market

Market Size Estimates: Industrial Pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Industrial Pipe market size by various segments, such as material, end use industries, diameter, and pressure rating.

Regional Analysis: Industrial Pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material, end use industries, diameter, pressure rating, and regions for Industrial Pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Industrial Pipe.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Industrial Pipe Market Insights

Steel pipe is expected to remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for steel pipes in power generation and petrochemical industries. The publisher predicts that the plastic pipe material segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of low cost, light weight and corrosion resistant.

Petrochemical will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing investments in new ventures and up-gradation of petrochemical facilities. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing automotive production, along with population, purchasing power, and urbanization rate, all of which increase growth of the automotive industry, which ultimately increases the demands for industrial pipes.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Industrial Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Industrial Pipe Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Power Generation

3.3.2: Automotive

3.3.3: Industrial Processing

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Industrial Pipe Market by Material

3.4.1: Steel

3.4.2: Ductile Iron

3.4.3: Plastic

3.4.4: Fiberglass Reinforced (FRP)

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Industrial Pipe Market by Diameter

3.5.1: Small Diameter Pipes

3.5.2: Medium Diameter Pipes

3.5.3: Large Diameter Pipes

3.6: Global Industrial Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

3.6.1: Low Pressure Pipes

3.6.2: Medium Pressure Pipes

3.6.3: High Pressure Pipes



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Industrial Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American Industrial Pipe Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Power Generation, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial Processing Plant, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Material: Steel, Ductile Iron, Plastic, Fiberglass Reinforced (FRP), and Others

4.2.3: Market by Diameter: Small Diameter Pipes, Medium Diameter Pipes, and Large Diameter Pipes

4.2.4: Market by Pressure Rating: Low Pressure Pipes, Medium Pressure Pipes, and High Pressure Pipes

4.2.5: The US Industrial Pipe Market

4.2.6: Canadian Industrial Pipe Market

4.2.7: Mexican Industrial Pipe Market

4.3: European Industrial Pipe Market

4.4: APAC Industrial pipe Market

4.5: ROW Industrial Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Pipe Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Pipe Market by Material

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Pipe Market by Diameter

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Industrial Pipe Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Industrial Pipe Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Industrial Pipe Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Industrial Pipe Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Vallourec

7.2: TMK

7.3: Tenaris

7.4: China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

7.5: ArcelorMittal SA

7.6: Orbia

7.7: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.8: Advanced Drainage System

7.9: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

7.10: Northwest Pipe Company

7.11: Future Pipe

7.12: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

7.13: Supreme Industries Ltd.

7.14: Astral Poly Technik Limited

7.15: Cemex SAB de CV

