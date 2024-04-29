Anatomic Pathology Market is Poised to Reach USD 71.52 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent forecast, the global anatomic pathology market is projected to hit valuation of US$ 71.52 billion by 2032 from US$ 38.81 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The anatomic pathology market is experiencing a surge driven by several key factors. The rising global burden of cancer, with an estimated 20 million new cases diagnosed in 2023 alone, is a major driver. Pathologists play a central role in diagnosing, subtyping, and managing these cancers, ensuring patients receive targeted therapies. Additionally, the growing elderly population, projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, leads to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, further propelling the demand for pathology services. Emerging infectious diseases, with 75% being zoonotic, also play a role. Pathologists play a significant role in outbreak monitoring and disease surveillance for these infections.

Technology is rapidly transforming the landscape of the anatomic pathology market. Digital pathology, a market valued at $827.3 million in 2023 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2032, is revolutionizing the field. It allows for case sharing across borders, remote consultations, and powerful image analysis tools. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also becoming increasingly integrated, assisting in tumor detection, grading, and treatment prognosis prediction by analyzing vast amounts of patient data. Advancements in genomics and proteomics provide a deeper molecular-level understanding of diseases, leading to the discovery of new diagnostic and therapeutic targets, further fueling market growth.

The expanding personalized medicine market, valued at $538 billion in 2022 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, is another major driver for anatomic pathology. Pathological analysis plays a central role in personalized medicine by providing critical information for tailoring treatments to individual patients. Hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and research organizations are the primary purchasers of anatomic pathology services and technologies.

The future outlook for the anatomic pathology market is promising. The continued development of AI-enabled analysis promises to enhance accuracy and efficiency in diagnosis and treatment planning. Increased accuracy in targeted therapies will further drive the market as pathology plays a vital role in selecting the most effective treatment options. Deeper integration of anatomic pathology with other medical disciplines will unlock new possibilities for comprehensive patient care. Anatomic pathology has broad applications, from cancer diagnosis and treatment using biomarkers to diagnosing infectious diseases like COVID-19 through tissue analysis.

Key Findings in Global Anatomic Pathology Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 71.52 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 7.22% Largest Region (2023) North America (41.06%) By Product & Services Service (48.23%) By End Users Hospital Laboratories (48.01%) By Application Disease Diagnostics (74.42%) Top Trends Digital & Molecular Pathology: Increased adoption of digital pathology and molecular diagnostics for faster, more precise diagnoses.

Personalized Medicine: Integration of anatomic pathology results for personalized treatment plans.

Laboratory Consolidation: Mergers and acquisitions creating larger labs with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Top Drivers Aging Population: Rising demand for chronic disease diagnosis and monitoring as the population ages.

Technological Advancements: New technologies like digital pathology and molecular diagnostics leading to improved accuracy and efficiency.

Increased Cancer Rates: Growing prevalence of cancer driving the need for diagnostic and prognostic testing. Top Challenges Reimbursement Pressures: Pressure from payers to reduce healthcare costs impacting reimbursement rates for anatomic pathology services.

Workforce Shortages: Potential shortage of qualified pathologists to meet the growing demand for anatomic pathology services.

Data Integration Challenges: Integrating anatomic pathology data with electronic health records to improve patient care.

Disease Diagnostics Leads the Anatomic Pathology Market with More than 74.42% Market Share

The diagnostic segment dominates the anatomic pathology market, driven by a high volume of tests and the prevalence of diseases diagnosed through these tests. In the United States alone, histopathology, a test that examines tissue samples for disease diagnosis, is performed a staggering 20 million times annually. This workhorse test is instrumental in identifying cancers, evaluating kidney and liver function, diagnosing skin disorders, and detecting infections. Cytopathology, another powerhouse test, focuses on individual cells, primarily for cancer screening. The Pap test for cervical cancer exemplifies its widespread use, with over 50 million tests conducted annually in the U.S. These high-volume tests highlight the crucial role anatomic pathology plays in disease detection and diagnosis.

The dominance of the diagnostic segment becomes even clearer when we examine the prevalence of diseases diagnosed by anatomic pathology. Cancer, a global health concern, is estimated to have had 19.3 million new cases and 10 million deaths in 2022, with projections indicating a rise to 30.2 million new cases by 2040. Anatomic pathology plays a vital role in diagnosing and staging various cancers. Apart from this, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects roughly 15% of the global population (approximately 850 million people). Diagnosis of CKD heavily relies on renal pathologists analyzing biopsy samples. Liver biopsies analyzed by anatomic pathologists are essential for diagnosing and staging chronic liver diseases like cirrhosis and hepatitis, which impact over 850 million people worldwide.

Neuropathology aids in diagnosing neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and brain tumors. Alzheimer's disease alone affects over 50 million people globally, with a projected tripling of cases by 2050. Anatomic pathology tests also help diagnose autoimmune disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease, collectively affecting over 50 million Americans.

From Sample to Diagnosis, Hospital Labs in Anatomic Pathology Market are Leading by Capturing Over 48% Market Revenue Share

Hospital laboratories are dominating the anatomic pathology sector, offering a powerful combination of expertise, patient care integration, and cost-effectiveness. As per Astute Analytica, over 70% of anatomic pathology tests are conducted in these facilities, staffed by skilled personnel and equipped with advanced technology. This centralized structure allows for economies of scale, with bulk purchasing and consolidated labs reducing costs by 20-50% compared to outsourcing. In-hospital services ensure rapid processing of surgical samples, enabling crucial intraoperative consultations. These consultations, boasting a 97-99% accuracy rate, provide real-time guidance to surgeons and significantly reduce time to diagnosis (25-50% faster than outsourcing).

Furthermore, hospital labs adhere to rigorous quality control measures. Over 95% are CAP-accredited, ensuring adherence to stringent standards in the anatomic pathology market. Pathologists often subspecialize, leading to increased expertise and a 5-10% improvement in diagnostic accuracy. Modern labs seamlessly integrate with electronic health records, streamlining test ordering, tracking, and reporting. This integration not only reduces report turnaround time by 30-50% but also improves report completeness by 20-30% and minimizes medical errors by a staggering 60-80%.

Performing anatomic pathology testing in-house allows hospitals to leverage economies of scale. Centralized testing eliminates the need for redundant equipment and personnel across different departments. Bulk purchasing of reagents and supplies further reduces costs. Studies reveal that in-house anatomic pathology testing can be 20-40% less expensive than outsourcing to third-party labs. Consolidating testing within a single hospital lab can also reduce costs by 30-50% compared to decentralized models. Bulk purchasing of pathology supplies yields additional cost savings of 10-20%. Finally, in-house testing minimizes the need for duplicate testing by 15-25%, further optimizing resource allocation.

North America's Grip on the Anatomic Pathology Market: A Potent Mix of Demographics, Infrastructure, and Innovation Leads to Over 41% Market Share

The U.S. and Canada grapple with a high prevalence of chronic diseases, often requiring anatomic pathology testing for diagnosis and monitoring. In the U.S., a staggering 6 in 10 adults have a chronic disease, with 4 in 10 battling two or more. Cancer, the second leading cause of death in the U.S., is estimated to have had 1.9 million new cases and 608,570 deaths in 2021. Canada tells a similar story, with 44% of adults aged 20+ living with at least one of 10 common chronic conditions, and cancer ranking as the leading cause of death (233,900 new cases and 85,100 deaths in 2021). North America's aging population further bolsters the demand for anatomic pathology services. As individuals age, the susceptibility to chronic diseases increases. The U.S. projects its population aged 65+ to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. By 2030, all U.S. baby boomers will be over 65, expanding the older adult population to a significant 1 in 5. Canada echoes this trend, with the proportion of its population aged 65+ expected to rise from 18% in 2020 to 23% by 2030.

The United States and Canada boast well-established healthcare systems with advanced infrastructure, facilitating access to anatomic pathology market services. The U.S. has over 6,000 hospitals, many with in-house anatomic pathology capabilities. Canada has approximately 1,200 hospitals, with most providing anatomic pathology testing. Technology plays a crucial role, with over 95% of U.S. hospitals having adopted electronic health record (EHR) systems, enabling seamless integration of pathology reports.

High healthcare expenditure in the U.S. and Canada translates to greater investment in anatomic pathology services and technologies. The U.S. spent a staggering $4.5 trillion on healthcare in 2022, accounting for 18% of its GDP. Canada's total health expenditure reached $331 billion in 2022, representing 12.7% of its GDP. The U.S. alone invested an estimated $3.8 billion on anatomic pathology services in 2022.

Anatomic Pathology Market Revenue, By Region ($ Billion)

Region 2019 2020 2021 2022 North America 13.09 13.73 14.41 15.14 Europe 8.20 8.59 9.00 9.93 Asia Pacific 7.21 7.60 8.02 8.47 Rest of the World 3.28 3.44 3.61 3.79

