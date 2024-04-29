Mining Equipment Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Hitachi, Doosan, Volvo, Deere and Co, & Caterpillar

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Equipment: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mining equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $224.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global mining equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the coal, mineral and metal mining industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in mining activities, increasing demand for metal and mineral commodities in growing economies, like India and China.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, mining equipment companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of Global Mining Equipment Market

Market size estimates: Mining equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by segment and region.

Segment analysis: Mining equipment market size by product type, application, and function type

Regional analysis: Mining equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications and regions for construction.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for construction industry.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Mining Equipment Market Insights

Metal mining will remain the largest application segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of metals in construction and automotive industries.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to increasing demand for coal for power generation and rising metal consumption because of large-scale infrastructure development.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Mining Equipment Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Mining Equipment Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Underground Mining Machinery

3.3.2: Surface Mining Machinery

3.3.3: Drills and Breakers

3.3.4: Crushing, Pulverizing, Screening Equipment

3.3.5: Mineral Processing Machinery

3.3.6: Parts and Attachments

3.4: Global Mining Equipment Market by Application

3.4.1: Coal

3.4.2: Mineral

3.4.3: Metal

3.5: Global Mining Equipment Market by Function Type

3.5.1: Transportation

3.5.2: Processing

3.5.3: Excavation



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Mining Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Mining Equipment Market

4.3: European Mining Equipment Market

4.4: APAC Mining Equipment Market

4.5: ROW Mining Equipment Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mining Equipment Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mining Equipment Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Mining Equipment Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Emerging Projects in the Global Mining Equipment Market by Major Players

7.3.2: Certification and Licensing

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Mining Equipment Market

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Hitachi Ltd.

8.2: Doosan Corporation

8.3: AB Volvo

8.4: Deere & Company

8.5: Caterpillar Inc.

8.6: Komatsu Ltd.

8.7: Sandvik AB

8.8: Metso Corporation

8.9: Terex Corporation



