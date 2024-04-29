Three Protocol Launches $THREE Token: The Foundation of Decentralised Marketplaces

Bristol, UK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Protocol, the first project incubated by Tectum, announces the highly anticipated launch of its native token, $THREE. The protocol’s vision is to deliver a series of decentralised marketplaces to open digital commerce to the world, including the unbanked, debanked, and privacy enthusiasts. $THREE is at the heart of these marketplaces.

$THREE will be used across the entire Three Protocol ecosystem. It will be used for payments and purchases, facilitating access to services and products without central oversight or geographical barriers. All aspects of Three Protocol are built on blockchain technology, including their decentralised identification (powered by zk-SNARK), neural network AI, and tri-sig DAO capabilities.

As $THREE launches, Three Protocol takes another step closer to delivering their series of ambitious decentralised marketplaces and financial inclusivity for huge segments of the global society. The tokenomics model is designed with the community in mind. It aims to encourage participation and has significant market liquidity thanks to the fair and equitable distribution.

Key features of the $THREE token include:

Market Liquidity: 75% of the supply is earmarked for market liquidity. The team is building for the community, and this liquidity will encourage trading activity while maintaining price stability.

Team Allocation: 15% allocated to the team with an 18-month vesting period.

Staking Opportunities: 10% dedicated to staking, allowing long-term token holders opportunity for revenue generation.

Starting with Jobs3, the $THREE token will be used across the various exchanges. Jobs3 is the flagship marketplace brought by the Three Protocol team, with a further 4 marketplaces featuring on the roadmap. That includes a decentralised version of eBay, Uber, Autotrader, and food delivery.

Alongside the marketplaces, Three Protocol has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap outlining key milestones and development initiatives:

May: Launch of the $THREE token on Uniswap with the $THREE/wETH trading pair.

Launch of the $THREE token on Uniswap with the $THREE/wETH trading pair. June: Introduction of $THREE token staking, enabling token holders to earn rewards while contributing to network security.

Introduction of $THREE token staking, enabling token holders to earn rewards while contributing to network security. July: Technological enhancements to the Jobs3 platform, including the Neural Network AI integration for improved job-matching algorithms and prompt-based search capabilities.

The Three Protocol team has been working on this project for the last 3 years and remains committed to both transparency and accountability, not least through their fully doxxed team and KYC. The smart contract and token passed with a perfect score when audited by Cyberscope. With the support of the Tectum team and the infrastructure they provide, Three Protocol will quickly reach the broader community and deliver their vision of decentralised marketplaces for all.

To participate in the $THREE token launch and learn more about Three Protocol, visit https://www.threeprotocol.ai/ .

About Three Protocol:

Three Protocol is delivering a shift towards inclusivity and privacy in digital commerce. They are providing the opportunity for users to freely earn and spend without central oversight from CBDCs and fiat systems. Three Protocol is building for the unbanked, the debanked, the privacy-conscious, and blockchain enthusiasts. With $THREE at its heart, Three Protocol is poised to deliver freedom-giving, privacy-conscious decentralized marketplaces.

