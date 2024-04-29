Plastic Pipe Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Orbia, Mexichem, China Lesso, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics, & Advanced Drainage Systems

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $147.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global plastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in water and wastewater, agriculture, chemical, and electrical & telecommunication cable protection. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and PE plastic pipes, and increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies plastic pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Plastic pipe Market

Market Size Estimates: Plastic pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Plastic pipe market size by various segments, such as application, function, and end use.

Regional Analysis: Plastic pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, function, end use, and regions for plastic pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the plastic pipe.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Plastic pipe Market Insights

PE pipes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of their heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

Within the global the global plastic pipe market is segmented into potable water, wastewater, electrical and telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil & gas by application, the wastewater segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors..

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Plastic Pipe Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Plastic Pipe Market by Material Type

3.3.1: PVC Pipes

3.3.2: PE Pipes

3.3.3: PP Pipes

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Plastic Pipe Market by Diameter

3.4.1: Large Diameter Pipes

3.4.2: Small Diameter Pipes

3.5: Global Plastic Pipe Market by Application

3.5.1: Potable Water

3.5.2: Wastewater

3.5.3: Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection

3.5.4: Agriculture

3.5.5: Chemical

3.5.6: Oil & Gas

3.6: Global Plastic Pipe Market by Product Type

3.6.1: Pipes

3.6.2: Fitting and Accessories

3.7: Global Plastic Pipe Market by End Use

3.7.1: Residential

3.7.2: Commercial

3.7.3: Industrial and Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Plastic Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American Plastic Pipe Market

4.3: European Plastic Pipe Market

4.4: APAC Plastic Pipe Market

4.5: ROW Plastic Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Pipe Market by Material Type

7.1.2 : Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Pipe Market by Diameter

7.1.3 : Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Pipe Market by Application

7.1.4 : Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Pipe Market by Product Type

7.1.5 : Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Pipe Market by End Use

7.1.6 : Growth Opportunities for the Global Plastic Pipe Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Plastic Pipe Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2 : Capacity Expansion of the Global Plastic Pipe Market

7.3.3 : Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Plastic Pipe Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Orbia

8.2: China Lesso Group

8.3: Sekisui Chemical

8.4: Formosa Plastics Group

8.5: Advanced Drainage Systems

