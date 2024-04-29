Automated Drug Kiosk Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring MedAvail, Smart RX Systems, Medifriend, Stericycle, Omnicell, ScriptPro, & PickPoint

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Drug Kiosk Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated drug kiosk market is expected to reach an estimated $17.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global automated drug kiosk market looks promising with opportunities in the retail pharmacy and hospital & clinic markets. The major drivers for this market are increase in adoption of automated drug kiosks by pharmacists, rising demand of technology-driven healthcare solutions, and growing adoption rate of automated drugs in emerging countries.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automated drug kiosk companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market

Market Size Estimates: Automated drug kiosk market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automated drug kiosk market size by product type, drug type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automated drug kiosk market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, drug type, end use, and regions for the automated drug kiosk market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automated drug kiosk market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Automated Drug Kiosk Market Insights

Prescription is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to the approval by regulatory bodies to allow the sale of prescription medicines through drug kiosks.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of established healthcare infrastructure and favorable regulatory framework in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Systems

3.3.2 Services

3.4 Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Drug Type

3.4.1 Prescription

3.4.2 Over-the-Counter (OTC)

3.4.3 Others

3.5 Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by End Use

3.5.1 Retail Pharmacies

3.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics

3.5.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Region

4.2 North American Automated Drug Kiosk Market

4.2.1 North American Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Drug Type: Prescription, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Others

4.2.2 North American Automated Drug Kiosk Market by End Use: Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others

4.3 European Automated Drug Kiosk Market

4.3.1 European Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Drug Type: Prescription, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Others

4.3.2 European Automated Drug Kiosk Market by End Use: Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others

4.4 APAC Automated Drug Kiosk Market

4.4.1 APAC Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Drug Type: Prescription, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Others

4.4.2 APAC Automated Drug Kiosk Market by End Use: Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others

4.5 RoW Automated Drug Kiosk Market

4.5.1 RoW Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Drug Type: Prescription, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Others

4.5.2 RoW Automated Drug Kiosk Market by End Use: Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Product Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Drug Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by End Use

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automated Drug Kiosk Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 MedAvail Technologies

7.2 Smart RX Systems

7.3 Medifriend

7.4 Stericycle

7.5 Omnicell

7.6 ScriptPro

7.7 PickPoint

