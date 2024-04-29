Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2023

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” (company code 180240752, registered office address Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, LT-87101) (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) held on 26 April 2023 resolved to distribute the Company’s profit for the year 2023 and to allocate EUR 2,075,774 ( EUR 0.05 per share) to the payment of dividends.

Dividends will be paid to those persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day following the General Meeting of Shareholders which resolved to allocate a portion of the profits for the payment of dividends, i.e. at the end of 13 May 2024. The first ex-date from which the Company’s acquired shares shall not give rise to a right to receive dividends in respect of the year 2023 shall be 10 May 2024.

The Company shall pay the dividends declared no later than 1 month from the date of the decision to distribute profits.

From 24 May 2024 dividends will be paid as follows:

For shareholders whose securities records are maintained by brokerage firms or units of credit institutions providing securities accounting services, the amount of the dividend, after deduction of personal income tax or corporate income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, shall be transferred by the Company to the brokerage firms or units of credit institutions, and they will transfer accordingly to the account specified by the shareholder.

Dividends will be paid to other shareholders, after deduction of personal income tax or corporate income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, by the Company at the Company’s own cash desk (AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, Sedos g. 35, Telšiai), or, upon submission of a request together with a copy of the shareholder’s personal ID document, the dividends will be transferred to the shareholder’s personal settlement account specified by the shareholder in any bank. Applications can be submitted in writing to AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, Sedos g. 35, LT- 87101 Telšiai, or by email: info@zpienas.lt

Dividends paid in 2024 are taxed as follows:

Dividends paid to natural persons resident in the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons resident in foreign countries are taxed at a personal income tax rate of 15%.

Dividends paid to legal entities resident in the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities resident in foreign countries are taxed at a corporate income tax rate of 15%, unless otherwise provided by law.

Residents of foreign countries with which the Republic of Lithuania has concluded international double taxation treaties may take advantage of the benefits provided for in such treaties by submitting a completed Form FR0021 (DAS-1) of the Request of a Resident of a Foreign State for Reduction of Withholding Tax.

For more information contact AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, tel.: +370 444 22348