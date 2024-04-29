Grön Announces Launch of 10-Pack MEGAs in Missouri





PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the acclaimed woman-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the introduction of a new 10-pack option of their beloved MEGAs, now available in Missouri. The new MEGA packs contain 10 larger-than-life MEGAs totaling 1,000 milligrams of THC per package.

Bursting with natural fruit flavors and infused with cannabis extract, Grön’s MEGAs are five times larger than their standard 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls. The heavyweight champion of edibles weighs in at nearly a half pound per 10-pack. The original MEGA is a single-piece sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC - the perfect grab-and-go edible for anyone looking for a high dose of THC in a small package. Made with real fruit, MEGAs are full-spectrum, gluten-free, and soy-free and come in eight delicious flavors and unique cannabinoid ratios. Flavors include: Cherry Limeade, POG (Passion Orange Guava), and Lemonade.

This announcement comes on the heels of Grön’s recent introduction of the new higher-dose Sugar-Coated Pearls which have 30mg THC per Pearl, delivering a total of 300mg THC per bag, now available in Missouri. Both expansions to Grön’s product line further solidifying the brand's commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction. As recreational markets mature, consumers are looking for higher-dose product options. These new product options provide consumers with high-potency edibles at the lowest price point.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our MEGA 10-Pack to consumers in Missouri,” said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön. “We are constantly innovating and finding new ways to make sure our customers are getting products that fit into their lifestyles. Whether it be for medical patients who need a high dose of THC, or for recreational users who enjoy a larger dose, MEGAs are one of our most-loved products, and we’re glad to be able to offer more of them at a lower price. We’ve streamlined the shopping experience for our MEGA customers: buy more at a time, save more on each gummy.”

Starting this month, the 10-Pack MEGAs are available at all adult-use Missouri cannabis retailers, including Good Day Farm and Codes locations in MO. From MEGAs to Pips, Grön’s freshly formulated edibles are available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors and forms. To learn more about their entire range of edible products visit www.eatgron.com .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

