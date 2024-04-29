Luxury Furniture Market Report 2024: Growth in Emerging Markets, Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Bespoke Solutions - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Furniture Market Report by Raw Material, Application, Distribution Channel, Design, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury furniture market size reached US$ 24.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 36.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2032. The market is experiencing moderate growth driven by rising urbanization, emerging interior design trends, expanding global luxury tourism and luxury real estate sectors, inflating consumer disposable incomes and increasing preference for opulent living.







The rise in disposable incomes plays a pivotal role in propelling the luxury furniture market forward. As consumers experience an increase in affluence and greater disposable incomes, there has been a heightened inclination towards investing in high-end furniture and home decor. With greater financial resources at their disposal, individuals and households are increasingly willing to allocate a portion of their budgets to acquire premium and exclusive furniture pieces.

This shift towards luxury furniture is driven by the aspiration to create aesthetically pleasing and stylish living environments that reflect their newfound affluence. Manufacturers and retailers in the luxury furniture industry are well-positioned to cater to this growing demand, offering a range of exquisite designs and craftsmanship that align with the evolving tastes and preferences of affluent consumers. As a result, the rising disposable incomes of consumers is a significant factor driving the growth in the luxury furniture market, fostering a thriving ecosystem of luxury and elegance in interior furnishings.



Increasing lifestyle aspirations



The allure of a luxurious and elegant lifestyle is a major driving force behind the robust demand for luxury furniture. Consumers today aspire to create opulent and aesthetically pleasing living spaces that mirror their desires for sophistication and grandeur. This aspiration is reflected in their choice of high-end furniture and home decor that enhances the aesthetics of their surroundings and elevates their overall living experience.

The desire to showcase a refined and upscale lifestyle often leads consumers to invest in exclusive and premium furniture pieces that exude opulence and exclusivity. In response to these aspirations, the luxury furniture market continually evolves, offering a wide array of designs, materials, and finishes that cater to the ever-changing tastes and preferences of discerning consumers. As a result, the pursuit of a luxurious and elegant lifestyle remains a significant driver in propelling the demand for luxury furniture, turning homes into lavish sanctuaries of comfort and style.



Emerging interior design trends



Evolving interior design trends are instrumental in shaping the luxury furniture market, driving consumer demand for exclusive and premium furnishings. Contemporary interior design trends are characterized by a multifaceted approach, emphasizing aesthetics, functionality, and the integration of unique statement pieces. Consumers are increasingly drawn to luxury furniture that serves practical purposes and serves as works of art within their living spaces. This emphasis on aesthetics is reflected in the demand for furniture with exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and high-quality materials.

Moreover, functionality remains a key consideration, with luxury furniture often designed to maximize utility without compromising on style. These exclusive and eye-catching items enhance the visual appeal of a space and convey the owner's individuality and taste. As interior design trends continue to evolve, the luxury furniture market adapts by offering a diverse range of products that align with these changing preferences, further stimulating consumer investment in premium and exclusive furnishings.

Luxury Furniture Market Analysis:

Market Growth and Size: The market is witnessing stable growth, driven by increasing disposable incomes and a desire for premium living experiences.

Rapid Urbanization: The ongoing trend of rapid urbanization is a significant driver, as urban dwellers seek luxurious and well-designed furniture for their modern living spaces.

Industry Applications: The market is experiencing high demand from diverse industries, including real estate, hospitality, and interior design, showcasing its versatility and broad market reach.

Geographical Trends: Europe leads the market, driven by its rich heritage of craftsmanship and a strong culture of luxury living, making it a hub for high-end furniture consumption.

Competitive Landscape: The market is characterized by intense competition with key players focusing on innovation and craftsmanship to maintain their market presence and offer unique, high-quality products.

Challenges and Opportunities: While the market faces challenges, such as rising raw material costs, it also offers opportunities in expanding consumer awareness of sustainable and customizable luxury furniture options.

Future Outlook: The future of the luxury furniture market looks promising, with potential growth in emerging markets and an increasing focus on sustainable and bespoke luxury furniture solutions, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Some of the key players in the market include:

Duresta Upholstery Ltd

Valderamobili s.r.l.

Scavolini Spa

GIOVANNI VISENTIN srl

Nella Vetrina

Muebles Pico S.A.

Heritage Home Group LLC

iola Furniture Limited

Turri S.r.l

Grayson Luxury

Williams-Sonoma, Inc

Cassina S.p.A.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Luxury Furniture Industry Segmentation:



Breakup by Raw Material: Wood accounts for the majority of the market share

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Plastic

Multiple

Others

Breakup by Application: Domestic holds the largest share in the industry

Domestic

Living Room and Bedroom

Kitchen

Bathroom

Outdoor

Lighting

Commercial

Office

Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel: Specialty stores represents the leading market segment

Conventional Furniture Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Design: Contemporary represents the leading market segment

Modern

Contemporary

Breakup by Region: Europe leads the market, accounting for the largest luxury furniture market share

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Taiwan

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Switzerland

Sweden

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

