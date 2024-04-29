Foursquare Appoints Josh Kanagy as New SVP, Global Sales

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foursquare , the leading independent geospatial technology platform, today announced Josh Kanagy will join the company as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Kanagy brings over a decade of software sales leadership experience and will be responsible for driving revenue streams, optimizing monetization and cultivating innovation across Foursquare’s business.



Reporting to President and CEO Gary Little and a member of the Executive Team, Kanagy will spearhead the development and execution of strategies designed to maximize sales and accelerate revenue growth across Foursquare’s portfolio of leading location-based solutions.

“Josh is a tremendous transformational leader, with the right combination of curiosity and grit to lead our go-to-market team,” said Gary Little, President and CEO of Foursquare. “I am thrilled to welcome him to this role and partner with such a dynamic leader as we accelerate and redefine how enterprises deploy geospatial technology and intelligence to drive positive business outcomes.”

Prior to Foursquare, Kanagy spent more than a decade in a range of senior sales and revenue organization roles at notable technology companies including Sprinklr and Salesforce. He has a wealth of proven experience demonstrating value to customers and leveraging data-driven insights to deliver impactful sales and strong results.

“I’m excited to join in on Foursquare’s mission to drive maximum value for customers while continuing to shape the state of location technology,” Kanagy said. “There’s a massive opportunity for businesses to accelerate their decision-making process through geospatial data, and I look forward to materializing these outcomes at scale.”

Kanagy assumes the role of SVP of Global Sales for Foursquare on April 29, 2024.

About Foursquare

Foursquare is the industry’s leading geospatial technology platform, designed to help businesses make smarter decisions and create more engaging customer experiences. A pioneer of the geolocation space, the company’s comprehensive suite of products and developer tools are used by the world’s most recognizable enterprises to gain in-depth understanding into locations and human mobility. Powered by deep machine learning and privacy-first insights, Foursquare’s solutions are redefining how organizations derive value from location intelligence.

Media Contact

Casey Moynagh, Communications at Foursquare

cmoynagh@foursquare.com