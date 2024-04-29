New York Film Academy’s Miami Campus Updates and Revamps its Labs, Classrooms, and Equipment

Miami, FL, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This March 2024, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) rolled out its new, state-of-the-art studio facilities at its gorgeous campus in Miami Beach, Florida. Home to movies like Moonlight (2016), Chef (2014), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), and Bad Boys II (2003), the city of Miami is ripe for emerging filmmakers, music video producers, artists, and performing artists.

The leading film, media, and performing arts college expanded its facilities, including a brand-new 80-seat theater for screenings and student showcases. The school's classrooms now include enhanced lighting grids for flexible lighting setups during in-class exercises. The campus' prop room now includes an expanded selection of enhanced and engaging set designs.

“We wanted to create a hub for the wide range of voices that cross paths in Miami. We were impassioned to create a space that allows diverse voices to learn the skills that will elevate them to tell their stories,” said Maylen Dominguez, Dean of the NYFA Miami campus.

A fully renovated editing suite with new computer labs and sound booths greet students who seek advanced processing speed and improved graphics to edit their 4k footage and mix sound in a comfortable space. The campus’ dance and movement studios were also renovated for flexibility of use.

NYFA Miami expanded its student lounges to support short film collaborations, club activities, performances, and networking events. Students looking to conduct research will find a broadened selection of films, screenplays, novels, and music in its resource library.

The NYFA Miami campus is the alma mater to many alums, both domestic and international, including Michael Bradway (BFA, ‘17, Acting for Film), who is to replace Rome Flynn in the hit show Chicago Fire, now available to stream on Peacock. Fellow alum Christopher “Thorn” Daniels (MFA, ‘22, Filmmaking) is a professional cinematographer, editor, and producer of short films and music videos. Daniels currently works for Lucasfilm, an opportunity which Daniels credits to his masterful instruction in Avid Media Composer from his editing courses at the NYFA Miami campus.

You can read more about the new campus rollout in an article in Variety Magazine. Take a virtual tour of NYFA Miami's renovated spaces in this video, featuring two NYFA students as they walk around the newly updated classrooms and labs.

