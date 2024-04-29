Tunnel to Towers Foundation Welcomes Three New Students to its Student-Athlete Advocate Program

New York, NY, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Monday the expansion of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, adding three new student-athletes to the growing initiative, which now has ten students.



The three students, Keira Corrigan, a sophomore softball player for the University of Scranton, Emma Cameron, a freshman women’s soccer player for Hofstra University, and Valerie Veauthier, a freshman women’s basketball player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, join the list of impressive student-athletes from across the country to represent the Foundation.



“We are excited to expand the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate Program and bring on these amazing student-athletes to continue the Foundation’s mission to do good. Their inspiration to honor the lives of America’s heroes and spread awareness amongst their peers makes them a perfect fit for the program,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.



Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocates are expected to familiarize themselves with the organization’s mission and talking points, participate in T2T events across the country, and engage with T2T followers through content creation on the Foundation’s website and social media channels.



The T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program is driven to connect current student-athletes to the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by delivering critical messages to a younger demographic of Americans to ensure we “Never Forget” the sacrifices first responders and military members make for our country every day.



For more information on the student-athletes:



Keira Corrigan is a sophomore at the University of Scranton, where she plays outfield for the women’s softball team.



Keira is inspired to help the Tunnel to Towers Foundation because of the profound and personal loss of losing her grandfather, Retired Captain James J. Corrigan, when the South Tower collapsed on September 11th, 2001. While Keira was not yet born when her grandfather passed, it is that family memory and the fact that Keira’s father, Brendan, is also an active Captain for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) that leaves her passionate about the T2T mission. Corrigan, a nursing major from Rockville Centre, N.Y., looks forward to volunteering at the T2T NYC 5K Run & Walk and the Tower Climb NYC in 2024.



“My grandfather died while he was saving kids from the daycare at the South Tower on that fateful day. I believe it is essential to spread awareness and acknowledge those who lost their lives on 9/11, suffer from related illnesses, and all the first responders who risk their lives every day to protect and care for others.” - Keira Corrigan, University of Scranton, Softball



Emma Cameron is a freshman at Hofstra University and a goalkeeper for the Women’s Soccer team. Her father is a sergeant for the Massachusetts State Police Department. Emma’s father’s role as a first responder and the dangerous work police officers do daily have motivated her to raise awareness for all first responders and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Rockland, Mass. native is majoring in exercise physiology and aspires to pursue a career in physical therapy.



“I am honored to represent the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Student-Athlete Advocate Program. I joined T2T to represent and support the families whose loved ones have put their lives on the line daily to protect others. I never take the work our first responders do for granted, and I’m so proud to be part of this community.” - Emma Cameron, Hofstra Women’s Soccer.



Valerie Veauthier is a freshman at Lenoir-Rhyne University and plays on their women’s basketball team. Valerie says her drive to “Do Good” and give back through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation came from her stepfather, who is a U.S. Army veteran. Inspired by Stephen Siller’s heroic story, Valerie hopes to promote a positive message through being a basketball player and a Student-Athlete Ambassador.



“Advocating for T2T is perfectly in line with my values. I want to help tell "Our Story," the heroic act of Stephen Siller, to people across North Carolina, the Southeast US, and beyond, especially the younger generation of high school and college students.” - Valerie Veauthier, Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball.



About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation



Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more.



Follow @Tunnel2Towers on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .



Additional assets for coverage are available upon request.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

Attachment