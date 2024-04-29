Carbon Accounting Software Market Analysis Report 2024: Growing Investor Interest in Sustainability and Integration of AI and ML Technologies - Global Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Accounting Software Market Report by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), Industry (Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Construction and Infrastructure, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon accounting software market size reached US$ 15,607.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 82,605.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during 2023-2032.

Stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments of various nations, the increasing corporate focus on sustainability and social responsibility, the growing investor interest in sustainability, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies within carbon accounting software represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Carbon accounting software is a specialized software solution that allows companies to monitor and report their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions accurately. It is designed to streamline the complex process of carbon accounting, making it easier for businesses to assess their environmental impact and take appropriate actions to reduce emissions. One of the key advantages of carbon accounting software is its ability to automate data collection and analysis.

It provides tools and functionalities to gather data on energy consumption, transportation, waste management, and other relevant factors. This data is then processed and converted into carbon emissions metrics, such as carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), providing companies with a clear picture of their environmental performance. Additionally, carbon accounting software enables companies to generate reports and track progress over time, facilitating compliance with regulatory requirements and sustainability targets.



Carbon Accounting Software Market Trends:



The global carbon accounting software market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments of various nations. This is further supported by the increasing corporate focus on sustainability and social responsibility. Besides this, the growing investor interest in sustainability and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies within carbon accounting software are driving market growth.

Moreover, the increasing focus on energy efficiency initiatives and the rising energy costs and sustainability goals are propelling the market growth. In line with this, global climate agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, and initiatives like the Science-Based Targets (SBT), are encouraging companies to adopt carbon accounting software to set emissions reduction targets and track progress, further creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the growing software utilization across various industries to assess and manage the carbon emissions of the supply chains and surging awareness regarding climate change and its potential impacts are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15607 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $82605.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

BraveGen (Energy Solution Providers Limited)

Carbon Analytics Limited

CarbonetiX

Carbonstop

Emitwise

Evalue8 Sustainability

Intelex Technologies Inc. (Industrial Scientific Corporation)

Net0

Normative

SAP SE

Simble Solutions Ltd.

Sphera Solutions In

Key Market Segmentation:



Deployment Insights:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Industry Insights:

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Construction and Infrastructure

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

