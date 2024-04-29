Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q1 2024

Infortar will organize a webinar for investors on 6 May 2024 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the first quarter 2024 results. The webinar will be attended by the chairman of the board of Infortar Ain Hanschmidt, the CEO of Infortar Martti Talgre and investor relations manager Kadri Laanvee.



The webinar is open to everyone and takes place without registration of participants. The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder of the webinar will be sent. You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via Microsoft Teams application. When using a mobile device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store, depending on your device’s software.

Please join the webinar via the following links:

6 May 2024 at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

6 May 2024 at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Questions can be sent to kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee before the webinar and via Teams Q/A during the event. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.





Kadri Laanvee



Investor Relations Manager

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor